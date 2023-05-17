Serious six-year-old girl falls and ends up under a tractor – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MAY 16 – A six-year-old girl who was the victim of an accident last Sunday in the countryside of San Marco in Lamis, in the Foggia area, is hospitalized in the ‘Giovanni XXIII’ pediatric hospital in Bari in serious condition. The little girl, according to what emerged today, would have fallen and then ended up under a tractor, suffering fractures to the chest, pelvis and liver injuries. She was immediately rescued and transported to the ‘Casa Relief of Suffering’ hospital in San Giovanni Rotondo but yesterday she was transported by helicopter to Bari. The transport was handled by the Foggia-based company Alidaunia, the only one capable of carrying out the transport service health, also due to the prohibitive weather conditions. In fact, using a system based on advanced air navigation technology, the patient arrived safely at the children’s hospital.



