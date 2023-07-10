Home » Serious traffic accident on the Pitalito-Mocoa road.
by admin
A traffic accident was recorded on the Bruselas – Pitalito road sector of the Cabuyal del Cedro village this Sunday afternoon, in which two people were slightly injured.

According to the information available around one in the afternoon, the driver, the companion’s son, lost control of the vehicle due to the explosion of one of the rear tires, which resulted in a collision with a communications tower and the railings of the gurrera bridge

Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the exact causes of the accident, while stressing the importance of responsible driving.

