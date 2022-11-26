Home News Serious woman hit by a car in Fontanelle
Serious woman hit by a car in Fontanelle

Serious woman hit by a car in Fontanelle

FOUNTAINS. She was hospitalized in serious condition at the Treviso hospital a 46-year-old womaninvested in the late morning of today, Saturday 26 November, in via Vallonto in Fontanelleright near the police station.

The woman, AC, 46, from the area, was hit by a small car driven by a 75 year old woman who claimed that he hadn’t really seen the pedestrian, perhaps because he was blinded by the sun. The wound, thrown a few meters, was rescued by a 118 ambulance.

Given the serious conditions, the intervention of theSuem helicopterwho transported the wound to the Ca’ Foncello hospital. The Carabinieri of Codognè were placed on the spot for the reliefs.

