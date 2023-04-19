Seriously injured: a worker’s leg was trapped between the towing rope and the tree

Wednesday morning at around 8.35 a.m. there was an accident at work during forestry work in the steep forest area next to the Ettendorfer Landesstraße in Achalm in the municipality of Lavamünd in the Wolfsberg district. A 36-year-old man from the Wolfsberg district got his foot between a tree and a pull rope, which wrapped itself around the tree and clamped it as it unrolled.

The man suffered serious injuries and was brought to the UKH Klagenfurt by rescue workers from the rescue helicopter C 11 after medical first aid.