Home » Seriously injured: a worker’s leg was trapped between the towing rope and the tree
News

Seriously injured: a worker’s leg was trapped between the towing rope and the tree

by admin
Seriously injured: a worker’s leg was trapped between the towing rope and the tree

Wednesday morning at around 8.35 a.m. there was an accident at work during forestry work in the steep forest area next to the Ettendorfer Landesstraße in Achalm in the municipality of Lavamünd in the Wolfsberg district. A 36-year-old man from the Wolfsberg district got his foot between a tree and a pull rope, which wrapped itself around the tree and clamped it as it unrolled.

The man suffered serious injuries and was brought to the UKH Klagenfurt by rescue workers from the rescue helicopter C 11 after medical first aid.

See also  Six Standing Committee members appeared at Jiang Chunyun’s funeral, but Wang Huning | Zeng Qinghong | Jiang Zemin | Soft Knife

You may also like

Poland has the PCK Schwedt in its sights...

Couple accused of assaulting bus passengers is sent...

Motorcycles with resonator would be affecting the health...

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market...

El Salvador is about to celebrate a year...

Quibdó: the specialist doctors of the San Francisco...

Efficient connection to the world!The popularity of the...

Municipality of Lima prohibits “windshield wipers” on the...

Alert about alleged sexual harasser in Valledupar

How the German rail strike is affecting Austria

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy