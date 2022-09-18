A major fire broke out in the China Telecom Building in the Hehuayuan Development Zone, Furong District, Changsha City, Hunan Province on the 16th. A source disclosed that the cause of the fire was an “explosion in the computer room,” and that the building contains the place where the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection handles cases and places people under house arrest.” Some experts pointed out that the fire burned a cruel truth.

According to comprehensive media reports, at 15:30 on the 16th, the outer wall of the Hehuayuan Telecom Building of China Telecom Hunan Company caught fire, and the 218-meter building burned violently. The online video showed thick smoke billowing from the scene and items with fire falling. China Telecom’s official Weibo announced that at 16:30 on the 16th, the open fire in the Changsha Second Communication Building had been extinguished, no casualties were found, and communications were not interrupted.

However, a citizen of Changsha said in an interview with The Epoch Times that when the fire broke out, both his and his friend’s mobile phones lost signal. The government kept “refuting rumors” that the communication was not interrupted, but in fact China Telecom’s landline and mobile phones were interrupted.

Ms. Yang also confirmed that that night, she saw a lot of people queuing at the Changsha Railway Station Line 3 subway station, which is one kilometer away from the China Telecom building, because their mobile phone operators are all from China Telecom, and their mobile phones cannot scan 2D. I showed my health code and travel code to enter the subway station.

According to public information, the China Telecom Building in Heyuan Garden, which was on fire, was once called “the tallest building in Hunan” with a height of 218 meters. The telecommunications room in the building is one of the main access points in Hunan. network, fully redundant network structure, Gigabit firewall. The building has a total of 238 rooms (sets), including presidential suites, executive suites, deluxe single rooms, standard double rooms and ordinary rooms, and is affiliated to the Hunan Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Provincial Supervision Department.

A source disclosed that the cause of the fire was an “explosion in the computer room”. “The Heyuan Garden Building, the middle and lower floors are the provincial China Telecom office buildings, and the upper floors are the places where the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection handles cases and places people under house arrest.”

After the fire broke out, Chinese media said there were no casualties. The outside world is skeptical. Some firefighters also said in an interview with Lu media that in a 100-meter-high high-rise building, in the case of unobstructed, the smoke can spread to the top floor along the vertical pipe well in only half a minute, and the speed is about horizontal. 10 times or more. Therefore, once a fire occurs in a skyscraper, a strong “chimney effect” is easily formed, and it will be very difficult for people to evacuate, escape, and extinguish the fire.

China‘s Sina.com financial headline “Soundtrack Finance” published a commentary article “Changsha Fire, Burning Another Truth” on the 16th, pointing out that the improvement of China‘s firefighting capabilities may not necessarily keep up with the speed of building heights, and skyscrapers are far away It is more dangerous than imagined. In fact, it is not only fire safety, but also safety and earthquake resistance, aggravating heat island effect, light pollution, land subsidence, etc. The follow-up treatment of the Changsha Telecom Building, which caught fire this time, is also a major problem.

