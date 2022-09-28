The rates at the Belluno nursing home are increasing.

The tariff update of Sersa, relating to the fees for non self-sufficient elderly people in the residential regime and the study of the administration for weeks, will come into force from October 1st.

The latest news that speaks of increases of up to 70% for gas and 60% for electricity starting from autumn and the exclusion of retirement homes from the Aid Ter decree, on which it was counted to bring a breath of oxygen in the budgets of facilities for the elderly, today require an immediate decision.

“This is only a limited and partial coverage of the operating costs expected by the company for the current year – explains the councilor for the budget and deputy mayor Paolo Gamba -, it is therefore not a decisive measure, there are others under study related to cost centers. Savings are possible, at this moment it is necessary to evaluate everything ».

In 2020 and 2021 the supplementary transfers to Sersa were able to count in state transfers linked to the Covid emergency, but this year the fund was removed and it was necessary to draw on internal resources. In addition to the money provided for by the service fee, the sum of 150 thousand euros was set aside for the current year during the budget adjustment, which is absolutely not sufficient to cover the loss forecast. Hence the need to resort to other measures.

The tariff adjustment will be, overall, equal to 4.90 euros per day, a figure including both the 2.70 euros of the Istat update which took place in the last ten years and never included in the previous tariff adjustments, and the 2.20 euros which represent the partial absorption of the higher energy costs caused by the current crisis. Thus, the rate will go from the current 49 euros to 53.90, allowing the recovery of approximately 150 thousand euros and bringing the breakeven necessary to balance the accounts of the structure to the capacity of 149 elderly instead of 152 as per initial estimates.

“In fact, the increase is 2.20 euros, 2.70 is a necessary addition to the Istat adjustment – continues the commissioner -, never applied in the last ten years. The projections for the year 2022 give us a loss of about one million euros – adds Gamba -, net of the 403 thousand euros already provided for in the service contract. According to the calculations of the president of Sersa Paolo Santesso and its director Paolo Piazza, the structure should accommodate 152 elderly people in order to be able to stand without external help, only with the money already provided for in the contract with the municipality. But to accommodate more guests and fill the retirement home completely, you need at least 20 obs and 5 or 6 more nurses. Sersa has been searching for personnel for months and is also looking abroad, but we all know how difficult it is at the moment to find workers in the health sector ».

Currently, 123 seats are occupied. The rate adjustment will lower the number of guests necessary to keep the service in balance from 152 to 149 and is in line with the other tariff plans already applied in recent months by other senior service centers in the province.