The meeting on the Design of services and recruitment in the PA, organized by Formez, took place on Friday 17 February at the ADI Museum in Milan.

Present were the President, Alberto Bonisolithe full professor of design and deputy dean of the Design School of the Milan Polytechnic Anna Meroni e Giovanni Valottifull professor of Business and Public Administration Economics, Bocconi University.

The meeting was an opportunity for discussion to discuss some elements highlighted by the Formez 2022 report: the difficulty in filling posts in the North; competition between Public Administrations; the need to adapt communication methods to the needs of digital natives and, lastly, the need to use a new approach to candidate training, especially in situations where the number of candidates themselves is small.

“With the Formez 2022 report, we have tried to explore the issue of recruitment and training in the Public Administration in a way that has never been done before. In particular, I want to dwell on the question of competition between public administrations: it is a question that must be managed through an operation of transparency, explaining what are the possibilities for professional development envisaged. A candidate has the full right to know what his career path will be that he will go through once hired ”, explained the president of Formez, Alberto Bonisoli.

“Design has entered the field of human resources for 10 years now: it is an element that can really make the difference, for the same service offered. For this meeting to be positive, the company must consider and treat the employee as a customer, because a good employee makes the difference at all levels. There is increasing awareness of the importance of design applied to services and this is also demonstrated by the fact that at the Polytechnic, in recent years, 2 doctorates have been created dedicated precisely to this subject, which train talents with specific skills, available to companies . I think it will be essential for the Public Administration to be able to attract them and, in this sense, Formez can give its contribution in a concrete way”, declared the full professor of design and deputy dean of the Design School of the Milan Polytechnic Anna Meroni.

“Regarding what emerged from the Formez 2022 Report and what President Bonisoli explained, from my point of view I believe that we need to work a lot on making the Public Administration and its professional offer attractive and attractive. Let me explain: I believe we are in a historic moment in which there is a great opportunity for generational change, but it is necessary to attract talent to the public sector. As? First of all, by making public administration and its activities known, using language and tools suitable for reaching that type of target. Because not only do young people not know the Public Administration, but they also have many prejudices regarding it. In this sense, I believe it would be really important to focus on the search for meritocracy, for new skills and professionalism to be included in the public”, he declared Giovanni Valottifull professor of Business and Public Administration Economics, Bocconi University.

