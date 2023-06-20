Service in Guidonia

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 / 2

Scarica foto

From Bishop Cascone of Rome 5

I was heading by car to the municipal library of Guidonia Montecelio (Rome) and, although I had found a parking space, I felt like proceeding further and looking for a parking space further on. After a few moments I saw a woman cleaning up a green area in complete solitude and decided to park in front of it.

I got out of the car and stopped to talk to her. She explained to me that she was the President of the Association of Road Victims and the Disabled of Guidonia and was taking care of the greenery around the monument dedicated to the memory of road victims, including her cousin, who died in 2007 due to a drunken person behind the wheel. I told her that I knew a group of young people looking for service opportunities and that she could help clean up the entire park if she wanted. She accepted and after a few days I called her to arrange a date around the Easter period because the schools would be closed and the young people could participate. The business was a success. We could see some small miracles.

Many young people joined this initiative, including some we hadn’t seen for months. That day was full of sunshine despite the rest of the week having rained. The missionaries have had the opportunity to talk to many people and invite them to come to church for other activities. Finally, I believe that one of the greatest blessings of service activities is to turn our hearts in favor of others and thus follow our Savior Jesus Christ as we learn from His own words: “Happier thing is to give than to receive.” ” (Acts 20:35).



Copied to Clipboard



Style guide:When you write an article about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, please use the full name when mentioning the name of the Church for the first time. For more information on using the Church name, see the Handbook of Style online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

