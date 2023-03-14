Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

Ester and Paolo Petrollini are the managing couple of the Italian Service Mission.

Paolo Petrollini was born in Terni in 1980. He graduated and works as a surveyor. He served as a full-time missionary in the Catania Mission from 2001 to 2003. He has held a variety of callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including teaching in various auxiliary organizations, counselor in bishopric, member of the High Council of stake, ward clerk and assistant stake clerk, stake president, ward quorum counselor, and seminary teacher.

Ester Consoli in Petrollini was born in Catania in 1981. She obtained a bachelor’s degree at the National Academy of Dance. She served as a full-time missionary in the Milan Mission from 2002 to 2004. She has held a variety of callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including teaching in several auxiliary organizations, counselor in the Primary ward and stake presidency, ward Relief Society counselor.

Elder and Sister Petrollini were married and sealed in the Temple in 2005. They live in Terni and have 4 children.

With respect to their current calling, these are the testimonies they shared:

“We have been called to serve as Managers of the Italian Service Mission in 2021, thus opening up this possibility of full-time mission also for young Italians aged 18 to 26. The Lord desires that every one of his children have joyful progress.

The Mission of Service is Heavenly Father’s loving response to so many young people and their families.

Every missionary of service has different and personalized opportunities and ways of serving, because every young person has different abilities, gifts, and interests. Indeed, the mission will be built according to the talents and abilities of each individual young person.

The Service Mission currently does not have Italian geographical borders, it covers the whole of Italy, but each missionary is called to serve in a particular way in that part of the vineyard where he currently lives, in their local communities, in charities, in their Districts and Pali , serving as Christ would while they reside in their dwelling.

Their service, light, and example are a great blessing to their family members, members of their branch or ward, stake, and all who come into contact with them.

The Holy Ghost is their “closest” missionary companion, comforting them, inspiring them, guiding them to serve as the Savior would.

They receive a prophetic calling and set apart as missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Young service missionaries love God, desire to serve Him, with all their mental strength and ability striving to be worthy in representing the Lord and His Church.

Their purpose and purpose is to help others come unto Christ by serving them as the Savior would—they are His hands.

Service missionaries love God and offer all they can to Him, contributing to the gathering of Israel with genuine acts filled with selfless love.

President Nelson has encouraged all young men of mission age to prepare to serve full-time missions. For young men, it is a priesthood responsibility.

President Nelson said, “Each of you is essential to the Lord, He has kept you in reserve until now so you can help gather Israel.

Your decision to serve a mission, whether it is teaching or service, will bless you and so many others! (April 2022 Conference: “Preach the Gospel of Peace” by President Russell M. Nelson).

Dear young people, God “gives no commandment unto the children of men, but prepare a way for them that they may do that which he commandeth them.” (1 Nephi 3:7)

The Lord invites you to be instruments in His hands, we are all useful, God knows our potential, as His children we have a divine nature.

There are no limits in heaven, we don’t put limits on God because He is not setting limits on us, for each of us his “best” is different.

Don’t let apparent difficulty curb your desire to serve God and His children.

Earthly trials don’t challenge God’s love for us, but they allow us to know Him better!

The mission will allow you to know and increase your personal bond with Christ through simple and important good daily habits.

Elder Denelson Silva, General Authority Seventy, said in the October conference in 2022, “Do not minimize the mission of service, the worth of your soul is great in the eyes of God.”

Dear young people, your desire and your faith qualify you to serve!

With love, Elder and Sister Petrollini.”