The Governor of Monagas, Ernest Luna He broadcast his program “Conectados con Ernesto” from the Las Carolinas de Maturín sector.

“We are on the air!”, This is how Governor Luna started at 5:08 pm, its 22nd edition, in the Santa Cruz parish, together with the mayoress Ana Fuentes, the architect Guillermo Sánchez, Secretary of Infrastructure and Zully Rondón as spokesperson for the parish, fulfilling the commitment to this community.

He highlighted the road infrastructure and lighting works in Las Carolinas in a short time that will benefit 19 communities.

Sánchez was left with the right to speak and mentioned that the joint work of asphalting, curbs, installation of cat’s eyes, for the school’s pedestrian crossing.

He pointed out that 2,043.96 tons of asphalt have been placed on 5.38 kilometers of road in the La Puente – Las Carolinas section (continuous folder); 2,233 linear meters of curbs (669.9 square meters).

Likewise, 3,801 linear meters of continuous lines were demarcated; 1,995 linear meters of discontinuous lines; placement of 755 units of reflective studs (white-red) and 18 units of reflective studs (LED).

He explained that 4 braking bands were also demarcated (two for each direction, construction and demarcation of 2 speed reducers (one for each direction); demarcation of pedestrian crossing, in front of the UECE Las Carolinas (in both directions).

It also indicated that 2 manholes were cleaned (one at the crossroads between the main avenue of Las Carolinas and 1st Street, and another in the same direction of the aforementioned street). For which the placement of 2 PVC 16″ pipes for sewage drainage was carried out.

He also pointed out that a manhole cone was placed for the sewerage network in the community, specifically on the street parallel to the rainwater channel, after the manhole located between the main avenue of the Las Carolinas urbanization and the Street 1.

Finally, he added that they built 6.24 square meters (3 x 2.08) of rectangular cobblestone walkways in the pedestrian walkway, in front of the “Las Carolinas” high school.

Urbanisms are benefiting from lighting and paving that was a popular clamor, with 19 communities in the area.

The mayoress of Maturín, Ana Fuentes, highlighted the planned and joint work to meet the needs of this important sector. “We were in assemblies with them, with this important road work, like the lighting.”

The mayoress Ana Fuentes together with the Governor Ernesto Luna and the architect Guillermo Sánchez, during the space “Connected with Ernesto”.

Sowing of Commander Chávez

Governor Ernesto Luna recalled the 10th anniversary of the death of President Hugo Chávez. He claimed to feel proud to be the son of Hugo Chávez.

Professor Cosme Arzolay, in charge of organization of the Psuv Monagas, told a little about the activities that were carried out in his honor in Maturín.

“The Chávez generation is ruling the Monagas state and with you, we have their presence.”

grateful community

Ramón Eduardo Ortiz, head of the Las Marías community, indicated that 7,235 people from the southern axis of the Santa Cruz parish and its five sectors receive water service.

“We appreciate these works that beautify the main entrance of the sector. They also cleared the green areas and the recovery of the Las Carolinas field for greater safety of the communities.

In Las Marías II, a water pump was placed so that the precious liquid could reach the area.

More than 30,000 families benefited from the reactivation of 21 water wells in La Cruz

The parish water spokesman, Jhoueel Lezama, “Caracas”, said that 23 water leaks have been repaired in Las Cayenas, El Calvario, 19 de Abril, San Miguel, main avenue of La Cruz, among others, to benefit 2 thousand 230 inhabitants.

Maintenance was carried out on 39 manholes and 61 tanks that were uncovered. There is an inactive well in El Calvario and the support of Corpoelec is needed. In Las Marías it has already been resolved. In Caripe, inspection by Corpoelec is required. The Morichalito well requires 140 meters of cable to activate it.

At Escuela Las Carolinas, on their own initiative they made a provisional takeover, which is not the solution. One is to activate a well. The campus is required to have running water, but unfortunately, the transformers, cable, and electrical panel were stolen. The community has to monitor that situation.

«I ordered that the school must have water. That must be solved and everyone has to take care of it.

Lezama asserted that they have worked in coordination with the hydrological company Aguas de Monagas to reactivate these wells. “We have a social production company dedicated to providing water service and maintenance of the wells, which has helped us move much faster,” he said.

On the other hand, the president of the hydrological company, Beltrán López, explained that in compliance with the commitments assumed by the Governor, they have already delivered the newly drilled well to the La Victoria community for the care of 596 families.

«We have not stopped in the attention and restitution of the water service in Monaguense homes. That is why we have already delivered this new one hundred percent operational well to its inhabitants.”

He explained that this parish has 38 deep wells, of which only four are out of service and will be reactivated in the coming days.

Ramón Eduardo Ortiz, leader of the sector, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Las Marías II sector, for putting the well into operation with the installation of a new 10 hp submersible pump donated by the Ministry of Water Services, which favors a total of 596 families.

López also announced that through the 1×10 of Good Government, the flagship program of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, the hydrological workers have corrected 23 drinking water leaks, and that in terms of sewage they cleaned four main collectors, they reduced four wells septic tanks, they uncovered 21 embedments, as well as maintenance and cleaning of 39 manholes and 61 tanks.

With the support of Aguas de Monagas, 21 wells were activated.

talk the street

Merlin Lira, the security of the Simón Bolívar Project is needed, lighting, asphalt, sewage. That project only has the walls.

Germán Sandoval said that at 6 pm you cannot be on the street due to insecurity.

Víctor Infante affirmed that the paramount thing is the police presence, also in El Samán, Jardines de San Jaime. That is essential.

Activation of police modules in Los Samanes and Las Carolinas

Luna reported on the activation, this Tuesday, March 7, of two police units in the Los Samanes and Las Carolinas sectors of the Santa Cruz de Maturín parish.

On February 13, the regional president directed the Secretary of Prevention and Citizen Security, Colonel (FANB) Eduardo Alberto Almérida Padrón, to preside over an assembly with community spokespersons from more than 19 sectors of the aforementioned parish, with the purpose of establishing agreements, together with Popular Power, to address the issue of security.

In relation to this important assembly, Colonel Almérida Padrón indicated that among the proposals that were generated, the activation of two police modules in the mentioned sectors stands out.

The police chief indicated that at the entrance to Los Samanes they located a trailer-type module, which will be under the responsibility of Polimonagas.

He also said that in the vicinity of the field in Las Carolinas, the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and Polimaturín are in charge of the rehabilitation of the police unit.

Governor Luna insisted on security work in the area.

Arrests in La Cruz

Colonel Eduardo Alberto Almérida pointed out that joint operations have been carried out where a GEDO was dismantled, which is a structured group of organized crime in Los Samanes, with 12 thugs and 2 negative gang leaders.

People claimed that the security module is not active in Las Carolinas. While in Los Samanes it will be activated this week because they are conditioning it.

Luna ratified that it declares the frontal fight against crime and will maintain the security deployment on weekends.

Gasoline: Service stations will be open from 6:00 am. at 3:00 p.m.

The Governor pointed out that the service stations will be open from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm “We eliminate night queues and we will increase the liter capacity.”

He mentioned that he is not convinced to apply the pico y placa system in Monagas, since, in his opinion, the idea is to eradicate the mafias that monopolize the fuel.

The regional president asked the community for “confidence that everything will improve.”

Visit to Trembling

Last weekend, he visited the Libertador municipality where a water pump was installed in Temblador, where a medical care day was also held.

Mayor Carlos Requena highlighted the support for the community with this initiative.

For her part, Danielys León, Secretary of Social Development, spoke about the support given to the education sector, with a special day of medical care for unions and guilds in the area.

Through the Diem, it recognized the educational guardians, as well as Dr. Yérika Alzolay, with more than 110 educators served. “Various services were offered and 1003 attentions were given to the teachers of Monagas”.

Change of name to Los Godos

The regional president indicated that the debate is open on the change of name to Los Godos parish and that the only resource they are going to spend is the intellectual one. “Get to study,” he told the opposition that he has reacted against this proposal.

He also indicated that he will present his management report next Friday, March 17, in relation to his first fiscal year. “Until March 31 I have a chance,” he said.

Surgical plan and lifts recovered in the Humnt

1,600 people will undergo surgery in five days, as part of the national surgical plan.

After recovering two elevators from the Dr. Manuel Núñez Tovar University Hospital (HUMNT), Governor Ernesto Luna stressed that he will activate a third elevator and another that corresponds to the Emergency area, for a total of four units.

“We will activate the four elevators of the Maturín Central Hospital, we already have two of these devices in perfect condition for patient care and in the next few days we will add the third on the floor and the fourth in the Emergency area,” he said.

Luna indicated that they are improving each of the areas of this sanitary house and that in the future there will be many improvements that will inform the community in a timely manner.

