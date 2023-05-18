Home » Service will be suspended in two public water collection basins in Yopal – news
The Family of Luis Armando Ramos Aya, the philosopher who unfortunately passed away last Saturday in Yopal, thanked the solidarity expressed by friends and relatives in the tragedy that affects them.

Through a statement they stated that they are shocked by the unexpected loss of Luis Armando, the result of an absurd accident that occurred on May 13, 2023, and expressed surprise at the events that have subsequently developed.

According to the family, in relation to what happened, according to local media reports and published videos, their relative, who was traveling on a motorcycle, was hit by a high-end pickup truck driven at excessive speed by a teenager. . The accident took place near an educational institution, in an area where the maximum speed allowed must not exceed 20 km/h.

They point out that, as relatives of the victim, they were not informed immediately and upon arriving at the scene a short time later, they discovered that the body of their loved one and the vehicles involved had already been removed very quickly, that is, that the processes of The survey and the pertinent procedures were carried out without the presence of any of them, as members of the family.

The statement indicates that, according to the testimonies of the residents of the sector, the relatives of the young occupants of the vehicle that caused the accident were present, occupants of the vehicle who allegedly, at first, tried to flee.

His wife, three children, mother and brothers call for impartial investigations to obtain a fair result in this case.

This is the statement:

