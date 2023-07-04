Online message – Monday 07/03/2023

Corona | Services of a fitness studio during closing time due to the Corona Ordinance (FG)

There is no performance by the fitness studio operator if the studio is closed. Neither the continued payment of membership fees nor the alternative services offered can justify an exchange of services. If the closure was not foreseeable at the time of payment, there is a down payment (FG Hamburg, judgment of February 16, 2023 – 6 K 239/21; appeal filed, BFH Az. XI R 5/23).

Facts: It was disputed whether the membership fees for a fitness studio during the Corona closing time were VAT-deductible services. The plaintiff’s business, a fitness studio, was closed from March 17, 2020 to May 17, 2020 due to the corona measures. During this time, many members continued to pay their dues. The plaintiff offered live online courses, a telephone hotline and body scans during the closing time and advertised that the members would be compensated free of charge at the end of the membership for the period they were not able to train with the plaintiff. The plaintiff assumed that he had not made any sales during the closing time. The FA, on the other hand, took the position that sales were subject to VAT.

The court essentially followed the plaintiff’s view and only regarded the payments before the closure as sales taxable and subject to sales tax:

In the opinion of the Lower Tax Court, there was a complete (April) or partial (March and May) lack of the exchange of services required for VAT purposes. Due to the closure of the fitness studio in the months at issue, it was impossible for the plaintiff to provide the service from March 17, 2020 to May 17, 2020 according to civil law standards. The fact that the members continued to pay their membership fees despite the closure does not justify a different approach. The replacement services offered by the plaintiff also did not justify any other assessment.

With regard to the months of April and May, no deposit can be accepted for a service that is still to be provided, because the monthly service to be provided was (partly in May) impossible. The plaintiff has also not become a tax debtor until the payment has been repaid due to the receipt of the payment in accordance with Section 17 (2) No. 2 in conjunction with (1) UStG. Finally, the sales tax is not owed according to § 14c UStG (incorrect or unauthorized tax statement).

The only difference is the payment of the membership fees in March, since there is a down payment that is taxable.

Notice

The Lower Tax Court Schleswig-Holstein decided differently in a comparable case and dismissed the action (in its entirety) (FG Schleswig-Holstein, judgment of November 16, 2022 – 4 K 41/22)). An appeal has also been lodged against the decision from Schleswig-Holstein (Az. des BFH XI R 36/22).

Those: FG Hamburg Newsletter

2/2023 v. 3.7.2023 (JT)

Source(s):

NWB HAAAJ-43136

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

