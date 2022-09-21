The new Sest of Borgo Valbelluna has started. Yesterday was the first day of work, the day of the start of production. The machinery brought from Limana and Vicenza, where some of the other plants of the Lu-ve group are based, have been put into operation, all the equipment has been “run”, as they say in the jargon, and the first heat exchangers, the products that will henceforth be at home in Mel, after the farewell to the compressors.

About fifteen workers who yesterday took up service in the factory of the old Acc di Mel. There are four thousand square meters of the factory out of the more than 40 thousand total (most of them still occupied by the old compressor machinery that the Bangladeshis of Walton are dismantling), which were arranged in less than two months to be immediately usable and productive, to which add the two thousand of the warehouse. Another four thousand should be added shortly, again for production.

“Production began in what was the stators area in Acc”, explains Ranieri D’Alessio, head of production and former Acc, “but now everything has changed: the ceiling has been dismantled and rebuilt according to the needs productive, prefabricated buildings have been rented which will become locker rooms for workers. The space for Sest’s offices and canteen was also obtained, which will be supplied by the active kitchens in Limana ». In fact, the entire upper floor of the factory will have to be dismantled because for now only this operational wing of the factory will be heated.

Sest turns on the machinery in the former Acc, the satisfaction of the managers news/partita_la_produzione_sest_in_accfaggioli_e_un_miracolo-9121793/&el=player_ex_9121445″>

To make “this miracle possible”, as defined by the CEO of Sest, Michele Faggioli, who was present at the factory yesterday for the start-up, “were Michele Tomassi, coordinator of safety and the environment of Sest, Roberto Picco, industrial director of group, and Elio Sommacal, Sest-Acc facility in the initial start-up phase ».

For the first period we will work on one shift, while from October we will begin to operate on two shifts, to arrive at the beginning of 2023 with three shifts, therefore at full capacity with the 70 workers of the former Acc. “From here to the end year we will take on the second tranche from Acc Sest to reach 70, while by June 2023 we should reach 100 former Acc people. The fact of refurbishing a plant like this for the Borgo Valbelluna community was important and gives us particular pleasure. We have spent and the result is excellent, and encouraging. Also for the former Acc workers: when you move house, if you go to a welcoming home, you are a little more enticed ”, comments Faggioli, proud of the result obtained so far.

“Once completed, each exchanger is tested on site”, continued the CEO, highlighting how these processes are only partially automated, while a large part is still managed manually.

“I believed in this project right from the start”, concluded Faggioli, “but one thing is to believe in it, one thing is to see that in the established time what has been done has been achieved: we removed the old Acc systems and as new according to our production needs and all in less than two months. And all this has been possible thanks to the people who work with me who have been busy ».