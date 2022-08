Dick stayed by his mistress for days, watching over her and waiting for help. For the woman, however, there was nothing to do. The lady passed away, but the dog – a small to medium-sized half-breed – remained to guard her after the most difficult moment. This story, which is somewhat reminiscent of the film Hachiko and is a great testimony of the bond between humans and four-legged friends, comes from Sesto Fiorentino.