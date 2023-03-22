After extensive investigations, the 42-year-old man from Steyr was identified as the perpetrator who set fire to the car of a 31-year-old man from Steyr on the evening of January 31. The damage amounts to several thousand euros.

The 42-year-old felt he was being bullied at work by the 31-year-old and blamed him for his mental state, so he wanted revenge on him. The suspect filled a canister with petrol, drove an e-scooter to where the vehicle was parked, smashed the side window of the car, cut open the petrol canister, spilled the petrol on the driver’s seat and wanted to detonate it by throwing in a homemade firecracker. However, the petrol mixture ignited explosively as soon as the fuse was inserted, and the interior of the vehicle burned out completely.

Only the intervention of a driver who happened to be driving by, who was able to contain the fire with his fire extinguisher, was it possible to prevent the fire from spreading to a vehicle parked nearby. This also prevented the firecracker from exploding. The 42-year-old has fully confessed to the crime.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper