The Hague/Caracas. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed Venezuela’s objections in a case brought by Guyana over sovereignty over the Esequibo Strip.

The two neighboring South American countries have an unresolved border dispute that dates back to colonial times. In 2018, Guyana petitioned the ICJ to confirm the validity of a boundary drawn by a Paris court in 1899.

Now Presiding Judge Joan Donoghue, announced that the court decided by a majority of 14 to 1 to dismiss Venezuela’s objection that the United Kingdom, as ruler of former British Guiana in 1899, should also be involved in the case .

Venezuela must now submit its “counter-memorial” to substantiate its position. A date for the hearing has not yet been announced.

The court previously ruled against Caracas, finding it has jurisdiction to hear arguments in the dispute. Nicolás Maduro’s government has consistently rejected the ICJ’s power to rule on the matter.

Venezuela rejects 1899 borders as “fraudulent” as five-member court denied involvement of Venezuelan negotiators. Caracas argues that the 160,000-square-kilometer strip belonged to Spain in colonial times and was inherited by the independent Republic of Venezuela in the early 19th century. In contrast, Guyana claims that Britain colonized the area after an 1814 treaty with the Netherlands.

However, the boundaries were never defined and Venezuela designates the Esequibo region as a “claimed area” (Zona En Reclamación) on its maps. The Maduro government refers to the 1966 Geneva Agreement, in which the two countries committed to a negotiated solution and which also overrides the 1899 arbitration award and is the only valid instrument to settle the conflict.

In a opinion Commenting on the recent verdict, the government said the country would “take all measures at its disposal to defend its legitimate rights and territorial integrity”.

Venezuelan sovereignty over the Essequibo Strip has historically been a nearly unanimous position across the political spectrum. The US-backed Single Platform coalition, which includes some of the main opposition parties, called for national unity on the issue after the verdict. “The strategic value of the Esequibo should be the key to the fight for our nation’s rights,” one said communique the platform. During the 2021 negotiations in Mexico City, one of the joint agreements between the government and the opposition concerned the claim to sovereignty over the Esequibo Strip.

The long-unresolved territorial dispute has flared up in recent years after Guyana’s government pushed ahead with offshore energy projects in the strip’s territorial waters. Washington backed the 1899 ruling, and Exxon Mobil has discovered five major oil fields totaling more than 11 billion barrels since 2015. The group plans to drill more than 60 wells in the coming years, in addition to the 30 currently operating.

Caracas has accused its neighbor of violating the 1966 accord and basing its stance on corporate interests.

Slightly shortened