SETP routes meet the expectations among inhabitants of Comuna Cinco

Joy, satisfaction and happiness, are the three most common words expressed by the presidents of the Community Action Boards (JAC) of Commune Cinco de Valledupar, about the Strategic Public Transportation System, which began operations on December 2, being the first SETP in the country to achieve it.

This was ratified in a constructive dialogue with the manager of SIVA, Katrizza Morelli Aroca, this Wednesday morning at the Ludoteca del Parque Didáctico in the La Esperanza neighborhood, who had the initiative to invite them to see first-hand the impressions of the communities that they represent about the public transport service that is provided today in the capital of Cesar and with them identify possible opportunities for improvement that may arise.

“Excellent service. I want to congratulate you. My community is very happy because our route goes from the Center to the La Popa Battalion and from the Center to Garupal. It’s excellent, we have no complaints. The drivers are well presented and prepared”, indicated Erica Ortiz, president of the JAC de la Popa. Meanwhile, Yamide Palencia, president of the JAC of the Un Nuevo Amanecer neighborhood, expressed: “This transportation benefit happens to us throughout the door. For this reason, we say: congratulations, because it is an exquisite transport, a transport that leads us to have peace of mind, especially in terms of security”.

At the meeting, convened by SIVA, the representatives of the different neighborhoods of that commune, one of the largest in the city and which benefits from the transportation service through routes 561, 562, 100 and 101, assured that this “is an extremely important service that has given it the prominence and height that Valledupar needed, of decent transportation for citizens.”

The president of Asocomuna Cinco, Naimen Martínez, stressed it: “We are happy in the community for the service they are providing. In the same way, regarding what they are doing with the human talent of the drivers, we have seen some changes in terms of treatment, clothing and all aspects of generating an inclusion policy for people with disabilities, That generates an important trust in us. As a representative of the communities of Comuna Cinco de Valledupar we are very proud of this service. Today we draw some important conclusions with the Manager to improve the service because that is what it is about”.

For her part, María Inmaculada Silva, delegate from the Garupal neighborhood, 4th stage, clarified that “the community is very happy because this system is excellent. We really needed it.”

In the meeting, which will also be replicated with all the Communes of the city, the SIVA manager, accompanied by her work team, took careful note of all the recommendations given by the presidents, among which the following stand out: i) the review of the layout of some of the routes that today benefit Commune 5, to cover many more possible users, ii) the installation of bus stops to provide greater discipline to the service, iii) the implementation of electronic payment, iv) the need to manage with the STTV the installation of speed bumps in some neighborhoods and to seek a greater presence of the transit authority in order to control and allow the city to have a more fluid mobility, penalizing street parking, especially, among others.

“We are very grateful to the presidents for accepting our invitation, but, above all, for all their recommendations and suggestions for the continuous improvement of this System, our SETP, which belongs to all of us and which came to dignify the quality of life of the vallenatos, providing an efficient, environmentally friendly, inclusive service that saves lives”, said manager Morelli Aroca.

Related