SEVENTH VICTON On Saturday 27 August around 7 am, three vehicles collided in Settimo Vittone, on state road 26 at the Torre Daniele hamlet. It is a Mercedes, a Ford Focus and a Fiat Punto. Three people were injured injured. The firefighters from Ivrea, the Ivrea carabinieri and ambulances intervened on the site to manage the rescue operations. The road was temporarily closed to traffic to allow rescue and restore safety to the carriageway.