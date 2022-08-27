Home News Settimo Vittone, accident on state road 26, three people injured
Settimo Vittone, accident on state road 26, three people injured

Settimo Vittone, accident on state road 26, three people injured

The accident

It happened on Saturday morning, August 27, around 7, at the Torre Daniele hamlet. The road is temporarily closed to traffic to allow rescue operations

SEVENTH VICTON On Saturday 27 August around 7 am, three vehicles collided in Settimo Vittone, on state road 26 at the Torre Daniele hamlet. It is a Mercedes, a Ford Focus and a Fiat Punto. Three people were injured injured. The firefighters from Ivrea, the Ivrea carabinieri and ambulances intervened on the site to manage the rescue operations. The road was temporarily closed to traffic to allow rescue and restore safety to the carriageway.

