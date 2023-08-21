Setting goals helps school success – Diario La Hora

COLLABORATION. The support of the whole family is important.

Starting a new school year is a great time to help your children form good lifestyle habits.

Although their brain capacity for planning and decision-making has not fully reached it, and it may be difficult for them to define realistic objectives and create a plan to achieve them, the guidance of parents will help them feel supported and confident that they will achieve their purposes.

Why is it important to set goals for a new school term?

Setting goals to achieve during childhood encourages the development of important skills like self-confidence and discipline.

Teaching your children to improve themselves every day to be better people will be a gift for their entire lives. And do it with the most appropriate tools so that the process of educating is motivating and exciting.

The first learning in this process will be the dedication necessary to achieve what is proposed in the short, medium and long term. Commitment comes naturally when you start the process to reach your goal

Making your children responsible for their actions reflects in them an essential change, without a doubt the best teaching.

Setting objectives and measuring the results they have obtained is developing in your children the ability to understand and analyze to make the best decisions.

Involving children in decision making and making it appealing to the whole family can help turn these resolutions into lasting habits. They must be adapted to the age and maturity of each child, and the help of parents is necessary in case the purpose cannot be achieved alone.

A good start is to ask the children what they would like to change in their life, or their routine, guide them in what things we think they can improve or perfect.

But also be careful with the purposes; evaluate the difficulties they may have due to some condition. For example, for a child with attention deficit, having his room tidy is very difficult, so in this case we must reduce the number of challenges.

Purposes

In order for children to achieve the purposes that are set, it is important that they meet these characteristics:

Be specific. Go one step at a time. Clear goals and objectives will give your children the motivation to achieve them. measurable. Understand that as long as we know where we are and where we are going, you will be able to see the progress that has been made based on your efforts. achievable. Goals that can be achieved, since with their imagination and enthusiasm they could imagine that they will achieve things that would be more difficult to achieve for their age. Relevant. Goals should be set based on their preferences and tastes, let them set themselves what they would like to achieve. Time. Agree a time to reach the goal, be it for months, weeks or days.

Steps

Whatever the type of goals you set, you must teach your child that there are three essential ingredients to make those dreams come true.

Planning. Knowing what you want Will. Have the will and desire to achieve it and work for it. Perseverance. Try it and improve little by little until it works.

Clear goals Teach by example. This is essential because they will see it in a very normal way. Involve them in fundamental activities that are for the common good of the family. This is to reinforce the importance of knowing how to work as a team, and value their ideas. Based on their tastes, motivate them to achieve something they would like. Knowing the likes and interests of your children is important. It is also very helpful to make them see the consequence of not achieving what they set out to do from the beginning.

Some ideas that can guide to determine the goals Strive at school. It does not mean having excellent grades, but being responsible, doing homework, paying attention to the teacher’s explanations or helping classmates who need it. Take care of school supplies. Take more responsibility and work independently. Reduce the time spent on technology such as television or cell phone, depending on age. Argue less with your siblings or friends. Helping with household chores, children can gradually assume to collaborate in house chores, depending on their age, for example: putting away the toys they have used, helping to set the table, putting away the clothes or doing the cleaning. bed. Take care of the environment. Acquire habits such as recycling garbage correctly, turning off the lights when leaving a room, reducing water consumption. Attend some extracurricular activity that interests you Keep your room and surroundings organized. Better manage their emotions (talk about what is happening to them) if they do not agree with something, do not react by crying or yelling, and that they learn to identify situations of violence, Eat well to be healthier. Be punctual in all activities inside and outside the classroom.

Once the purposes have been defined, they should be recorded in some visible or easily accessible way.

How to act if your children are not complying with the plans, or notice a lack of interest in doing so

Make a reminder. Use some type of alarm or signal that reminds the child that he must do what he proposed. Analyzing is better than scolding. If for several days the child is not achieving her goals, you should talk to him, he may be worried or that goal or the way in which he is approaching it is not the right one. Sitting down to listen to him and keeping him in mind is the most motivating thing for them. Parents should celebrate children’s achievements on a regular basis. Do your best to recognize and congratulate your children for their successes, no matter how young they are. Teaching to behave in a disciplined manner will encourage them to stay that way for the rest of their lives, which will make them resilient human beings in any field.

