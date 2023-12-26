Setting off fireworks and firecrackers illegally and posting on WeChat Moments?The police investigated you without discussing it – Yuyao News Network

Illegal Fireworks Set Off in Restricted Area, Three Individuals Fined

A recent video of fireworks being set off within the jurisdiction of Yangming Street has caused quite a stir on social media. The video, which shows bright fireworks lighting up the night sky and a festive atmosphere, was widely circulated on WeChat Moments. However, the police from the Yangming Police Station of the Municipal Public Security Bureau stepped in to investigate after receiving clues about the incident.

It was determined that the location where the fireworks were set off is a restricted area for setting off fireworks and firecrackers. The place was identified as the entrance of an entertainment KTV in the jurisdiction. After conducting an investigation, the police found that three employees of the KTV were responsible for setting off the fireworks and firecrackers that night.

According to the employees, they had purchased a large number of fireworks and firecrackers to celebrate the winter solstice and increase the atmosphere in the store. Despite being aware of the regulations prohibiting the setting off of fireworks and firecrackers, they went ahead with it, hoping for the best. The total value of the fireworks purchased by the KTV that day amounted to 2,500 yuan.

The police took swift action and criticized and educated the three individuals, imposing fines on them. Additionally, the relevant property companies were also subjected to administrative penalties for failing to fulfill their obligations to inform and dissuade.

The police reiterated that setting off fireworks and firecrackers is prohibited in the city, as per the regulations outlined in the “Implementation Opinions of Yuyao City on Prohibiting and Restricting the Sale of Fireworks and Firecrackers” and other documents. They warned that anyone found violating these regulations will be investigated and punished by law enforcement agencies in accordance with the law.

The police also emphasized that there are specific regulations on the time and place where fireworks and firecrackers are allowed to be set off in the city, and citizens must adhere to these regulations strictly. Those found in violation may face legal consequences and be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The authorities have made it clear that the setting off of fireworks and firecrackers in restricted areas is a serious offense and will not be tolerated. The incident serves as a reminder to the public to comply with the laws and regulations concerning fireworks and firecrackers to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

The information in this article was sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network” and may not be reproduced without permission. Media and websites authorized by the agreement with these sources must indicate the source of the manuscript as the “Yuyao News Network” when using the information. Copyright for other text, pictures, audio, and video information reproduced on this website belongs to the original author. Any infringement on rights should be reported to the website for verification and action.

