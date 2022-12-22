Seven Afghan refugees they “landed” on the morning of Thursday 22 December in the establishment of the Eurovo Maia Group company in Pieve di Soligo.

The young people, who are between 16 and 25 years old, were sneaked three days earlier in the back of a lorry departed from Serbia. They hid among the sacks of feed.

On Thursday the load arrived at its destination in the factory of the well-known chicken breeding and egg production company in via Erizzo. When the tarpaulins were opened to unload the goods: both the truck driver and the employees were astounded because some boys came out.

The intervention of the on-site was requested local police of parish church and gods carabinieri of the Company of Vittorio Veneto.

The Eurovo Maia company in Pieve di Soligo

While the police investigation was underway, Eurovo employees fed and watered the immigrantswhich were in good health conditionsdespite a trip of luck that lasted five weeks.

In fact, they would have left Afghanistan in mid-November, arriving in the Balkans in recent days. So, taking advantage of a truck stop, they squeezed into the trailer. They have been taken to the Arma barracks for identification and therefore they will come sorted into reception centres present in the brand.