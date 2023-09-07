Seven antisocials were in jail – Diario La Hora

RESULT. Seven remained in prison and one woman received alternative measures.

For four months they followed the track of this band.

Seven suspected antisocials were left in preventive prison for the commission of different crimes; and a womanwho would also have ties to the organization, received substitute measures.

The State Attorney General’s Office filed charges for illicit association and the judge handling the case ordered 90 days for the investigation process to take place.

The detainees were transferred to the Bellavista Social Rehabilitation Center. While the female will sign every week before the prosecutor and is prohibited from leaving the country.

The case

During the early hours of Wednesday, September 6, the National Police dismantled this group through the Operation ‘GDO 163 affectation’.

The intervention was carried out simultaneously in Santo Domingo y Quitocities that were identified as the main points of operations for this band.

They registered 10 raids on private estates. In the ‘colorado’ canton, the intervention occurred in the Municipal Housing Planwhere several pieces of evidence were also raised.

versions

Joffre Garcia, commander of the Subzone Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilasexplained that these people are part of a well-known criminal organization and five of them have criminal records.

Through investigations, they were linked to extortive kidnappingsvehicle theft, drug trafficking, hydrocarbon trafficking and other crimes.

“It is illicit activities They were carried out in Santo Domingo and other neighboring cities. They generated anxiety in the community, but we ratify our commitment to ensure the rights of citizens,” said García.

More details

Benjamín Molina, head of the national investigation unit against arms, ammunition and explosives trafficking, explained that the research against this criminal group began four months ago.

The uniformed man said that they are associated with various criminal acts in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, for example: truck robbery and kidnapping of two people near the cemetery located on the road to Las Mercedes, on July 11; transfer of 10 loaded packages of marijuana in an interprovincial bus, on July 27; and transportation of a thousand gallons of gasoline, on August 3. (JD)

THE DATA

Elsa A., received substitute measures. The woman records four criminal records.

TOME NOTE

The vehicle that, apparently, was used for extortion kidnappings was stopped. There is also a firearm.

Detainees Background Judicial processes

Edison S. 1 4

Glue T. 3 7

Gilson M. 1 8

David Z. 4 3

Carlos V. Does not register 2

Byron Ch. Does not register 2

Jefferson Q. Does not record Does not record

