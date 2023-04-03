With Daniel Felipe Martínez as the main card, the Colombian ‘beetles’ will seek from today to win a new title in the Tour of the Basque Country.

Along with the Cundinamarqués, at the service of Ineos, will be Egan Bernal, who continues adding kilometers in search of his best form, and Brandon Rivera: Likewise, Sergio Higuita will take the game with Bora, Esteban Chaves and Rigoberto Urán with EF Education-EasyPost and Andrés Camilo Ardila with Burgos BH.

Along with what the Colombians do, all eyes will be on the duel between Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and David Gaudu.

The three fought a beautiful battle in Paris-Nice (won by Pogacar), in a steep six-day race, appreciated by the runners and that promises a show.

Who will succeed Daniel Felipe Martínez? The Colombian rider from the Ineos formation is back in the test this year, but he will have to face tough competition.

First, the Danish Jumbo-Visma, Jonas Vingegaard: the winner of the 2022 Tour de France, who finished third in Paris – Nice in mid-March, wants to give war this season to his young rival Tadej Pogacar, author of an excellent start of the campaign, but will not be in the Basque round this week.

But Vingegaard has other runners to watch. Among them the Frenchman from the Groupama – FDJ team, David Gaudu. This French climber likes the Tour of the Basque Country, where he won the last stage in 2021, at the top of the fearsome Mount Arrate, near Eibar, ahead of Primoz Roglic.

This year, the traditional arrival at Arrate was suppressed, but the sixth and last day of the race, on Saturday, will also be the queen stage of this 2023 edition, the 62nd of the Tour of the Basque Country: in total, seven difficulties in the round, of which three climbs of the third category, a climb of the second and three of the first.

The initial stage, after the start in Vitoria, seems promised to a sprinter, something rare in the Tour of the Basque Country. Afterwards, the other days will normally be won by climbers.

In the peloton there will be other renowned riders, such as Enric Mas, Simon and Adam Yates, the locals Mikel Landa and Ion Izagirre, winner of the Miguel Indurain Grand Prix on Saturday.

Insuperable

On the other hand, yesterday the Slovenian Pogacar won his first Tour of Flanders, the fourth Monument of his career, flying the last ascent of Vieux Quaremont, to stand out and reach the finish line alone.

On the attack all day, Pogacar made the difference in the penultimate ascent of the day, to lead the Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel, winner of the previous edition, by 17 seconds.

The other great favourite, the Belgian Wout Van Aert, finished only in fourth position, more than a minute behind, surpassed by the Dane Mads Pedersen, who was the first to sprint in a small group that was going to hunt for the first two.

At 24 years old, Pogacar becomes the third cyclist in the more than hundred-year history of cycling, along with Frenchman Louison Bobet and Belgian Eddy Merckx, to win the Tour de France and this Belgian race.

“It is incredible, it is a day that I will never forget. I could almost retire after this day.”commented the Slovenian.

Pogacar won after a very lively race, marked by numerous crashes and held at a crazy pace, the fastest in history (44.1 km/h), on a gray and cold day, in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators.

The Slovenian knew that he had to start alone to avoid the same fate as last year, when, in his first participation, he was defeated in a sprint by Van der Poel, after having shown himself to be the strongest.

Yesterday, he ran perfectly, tormenting his opponents on each of the hills, before finally escaping on the slippery cobblestones of Vieux Quaremont and Paterberg, to go solo towards the finish line.

After his victories in Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2021, and in the Giro de Lombardía in 2021 and 2022, he now has four Monuments to his credit.

Of the five biggest classics on the calendar, he only has to win Milan-Sanremo, where he finished fourth a month ago, and Paris-Roubaix.