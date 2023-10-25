seven candidates have been murdered

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened 1,519 investigations related to the electoral process, including homicides and attempted homicides of candidates, threats, insults, slander, crimes against public administration and electoral crimes.

Prosecutor’s Office Presents Investigative and Judicial Strategy to Guarantee the Integrity of the Regional Elections

The Prosecutor’s Office’s strategy is based on Resolution 0-0406, which defines the powers of its delegates and directorates to address criminal acts that may harm the conduct of voting. A Unified Command Post will be established (PMU) that will coordinate actions and allow the processing of complaints and events related to obstructions to democratic participation. This coordination will be carried out in collaboration with the electoral authorities, the public forces and other entities in charge of guaranteeing the security and logistics of the elections.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgadohighlighted the importance of this initiative and pointed out that itinerant prosecutors and units have been established that travel throughout the national territory based on an Electoral Risk Map and prioritized lines of investigation.

Till the date, The Prosecutor’s Office has opened 1,519 investigations related to the electoral processincluding homicides and attempted homicides of candidates, threats, insults, slander, crimes against public administration and electoral crimes.

The Electoral Risk Map categorizes municipalities at risk high, medium and low according to different criminal behaviors and potential dangers, which allows efficient planning and organization of the Prosecutor’s Office resources. The main objective of the entity is to guarantee the transparency of the electoral process and protect democracy.

Figures

Seven investigations into the murders of six council candidates and one candidate for the Local Administrative Board – JAL. Here there is progress in two resolved cases. Another seven for attempted murder.

• 479 active investigations for threats, 222 correspond to intimidation against mayoral candidates.

• 228 active investigative processes for libel and slander, 38 opened for damage to another’s property, one for computer crimes and 33 for crimes against public administration.

• For electoral crimes there are 477 active investigations (224 for fraud in voter registration, 96 for voter constraint, 79 for voter corruption, 32 for intervention in politics, 12 for voter fraud, 12 for financing of electoral campaigns with sources prohibited and 8 for vote trafficking.

The Attorney General called on citizens to report any criminal act and stressed that it is a legal duty to do so. Likewise, he urged not to denounce for financial rewards, since this could lead to the request of money for the complaints, which would be detrimental to Colombia.

