Seven civilians killed in a Russian attack on Kherson, Ukraine – Diario La Página

At least seven people, including a newborn, died this Sunday in Russian bombings in the Kherson region, in southern Ukraine, Interior Minister Igor Klimenko reported on Telegram, for whom “terrorists never stop killing civilians voluntarily ». “The terrorists must be stopped, with force, they don’t understand anything else,” he added, disseminating images after the attacks.

One of the photographs shows a column of smoke over a house. The official specified that three adults and a newborn died in the town of Shiroka Balka. The deceased are a couple and their 23-day-old baby, highlights Klimenko, who suddenly died in the hospital after the 12-year-old son of the couple is seriously injured. Another Russian attack in the neighboring town of Stanislav left two dead and one wounded.

Downed Ukrainian drones

For their part, the Russian authorities reported today the demolition of two unmanned aircraft in the Belgorod region that, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, did not cause “victims or damage.” However, the region’s governor, Viacheslav Gladkov, also said via Telegram that an enemy device forced “attack a communications facility.”

A third device was shot down in the neighboring Kursk region, on the border with Ukraine. “The drone was located and destroyed” without causing damage or injuries, says the official statement. Yesterday, Moscow said it shot down 20 drones near Crimea, in addition to two missiles near the Kerch bridge.

German weapons for Ukraine

kyiv again insisted that it needs the German Taurus cruise missiles. Ukraine needs them “to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of their territories,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. “The formula is simple: a longer missile range means a shorter duration of the war,” he summed up to the Sunday edition of the German tabloid Bild. Concerns that Ukraine could use Taurus missiles against targets on Russian soil were “unfounded,” he reassured him.

For now, Germany’s Rheinmetall arms group has confirmed that it will start supplying aerial reconnaissance drones to Ukraine. These are the Luna NG, which are not armed but can fly several hundred kilometers and intercept or jam enemy communications. Rheinmetall also wants to sign a contract directly with kyiv to build a main battle tank factory in the Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

