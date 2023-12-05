Home » Seven criminals set on fire by angry crowd in South Africa
Seven criminals set on fire by angry crowd in South Africa

In South Africa, residents of a slum in Diepsloot, a city north of Johannesburg, took matters into their own hands on Friday: they chased down seven people they believed responsible for a crime wave, tied them up and burned them to death. The police reported this on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were attacked and burned by the crowd. Police reinforcements were sent to the scene.

Police say stiff penalties await those who take matters into their own hands, but officials in Diepsloot, a city with a high murder and rape rate even for South Africa, say the city is being targeted by authorities. has been abandoned.

The country, which has a population of about 60 million, recorded an average of 68 murders per day in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of almost 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

