Two others, including the suspected cause of the accident, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a spokesman said in the evening. A vehicle got into the opposite lane on the B247 near Bad Langensalza and crashed into two cars. Two of the three vehicles involved burned out completely.

As several media reported in the evening, the rescue control center had meanwhile issued danger information in the evening, according to which a toxic cloud of smoke had developed after the accident. Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and to turn off ventilation and air conditioning. At around 6:30 p.m., the control center gave the all-clear.

The B247 was completely blocked in both directions. Further details, such as those involved in the accident and the exact course of the accident, were not initially known.

