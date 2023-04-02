Home News Seven dead after a serious accident in East Germany
News

Seven dead after a serious accident in East Germany

by admin
Seven dead after a serious accident in East Germany

Two others, including the suspected cause of the accident, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a spokesman said in the evening. A vehicle got into the opposite lane on the B247 near Bad Langensalza and crashed into two cars. Two of the three vehicles involved burned out completely.

As several media reported in the evening, the rescue control center had meanwhile issued danger information in the evening, according to which a toxic cloud of smoke had developed after the accident. Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and to turn off ventilation and air conditioning. At around 6:30 p.m., the control center gave the all-clear.

The B247 was completely blocked in both directions. Further details, such as those involved in the accident and the exact course of the accident, were not initially known.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Social barn goes up in flames, farmers gather and help out with water barrels and cow food

You may also like

TE alarm on April 2, 2023

Attack from Iran in Pakistan, 4 officers martyred

Sebastián Montoya suffers a mishap in the second...

Appreciating flowers in spring, camping in the wild…...

Renewcell’s Production Development in March 2023

PDM’s decision to boycott the three-member bench of...

He was arrested when he altered an ATM...

Gas line demolished during excavation work in alcove

What are the days with restrictions at Easter?

Millonarios is drawing 0 – 0 against Bucaramanga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy