The US authorities have reported that the explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, in the state of Pennsylvania, has left a total of seven dead, after the lifeless bodies of two missing persons were found this Sunday night.

The discovery of the last two victims closes the search and rescue operations of the emergency services, as reported by the American television channel NBC News.

Hours earlier, West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben said at a press conference that officers would do “everything” in their “possibility” until all the people affected by the incident had been recovered.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed, nor have the authorities commented on their relationship with the factory, reports the aforementioned chain.

In addition to the deceased, there are a dozen injured people who were taken to nearby hospitals.

The explosion occurred on Friday night at a factory of the RM Palmer company, which is dedicated to the production of chocolate bars. The company issued a press release in which it was “devastated by the tragic events” and pledged its “support to employees and their families.”

“We have lost close friends and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected,” reads the letter, in which they maintain that they will work together with local and national authorities.