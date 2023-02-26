Home News Seven kg of sea urchins and morsels seized from a Cagliari – Sardinia fisherman
Coast Guard sanctioned him with a 4 thousand euro fine

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, FEBRUARY 25 – The Coast Guard of Cagliari, as part of its activities aimed at combating illegal fishing, has identified and arrested a sport fisherman intent on illegal fishing for sea urchins and murex (bits) at the inside the stretch of water in the port of Cagliari where diving and fishing are, among other things, forbidden.

During the operation, fines of 4,000 euros were imposed and around 7 kg of fish products were seized, including sea urchins and murex, thrown back into the sea as they were still alive.

The sport fisherman was also challenged for underwater fishing with a respirator, prohibited by national legislation, and his fishing equipment was confiscated.

In recent days, a patrol boat from the Harbor Master’s Office found and seized 85 fish pots without correct identification and reporting, illegally deposited by anonymous in front of the Poetto beach, freeing the fish contained inside and still alive.

At the same time, the Coast Guard of Cagliari is carrying out an intense and continuous activity of control of traders and restaurateurs “to protect the health of consumers of fish products against the marketing of products without the required and mandatory certification”.

(ANSA).

