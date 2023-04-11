From today, every museum lover can purchase an annual museum card, which guarantees unlimited access to more than 100 museums and 500 exhibitions across Estonia.

Seven museums from Läänemaa have joined the museum map: in addition to the Rannaroots Museum and the Vorms Farm Museum, all five museums in Haapsalu and Läänemaa are grouped under Haapsalu Castle, Haapsalu Town Hall, Iloni Imedemaa, Railway and Communications Museum, Ants Laikmaa Museum

The first copy of the museum card was handed over to a great friend of the museum and the wife of the President of the Republic, Sirje Karis.

“Estonians are a culture-loving nation, and our museums do invaluable work. I believe that the museum card will significantly increase the number of visits to museums, and all museum lovers will find an exhibition they like and find interesting,” said Sirje Karis at the first presentation of the card at the Estonian Museum of Contemporary Art today.

The digital museum card is based on a QR code and an ID card and costs 59 euros. In order to save nature, there is no plastic card on the museum card – you have to show your digital ticket or, if you have forgotten it, your identity document at the museum cash desk. The purpose of the museum card is to combine the exhibitions and events of Estonian museums under one ticket, so that the visit is cheaper and more convenient.

“We have been working for today’s moment for the last three years and we are very happy, Estonians’ favorites so far as well as little-known but still worth discovering museums have joined the museum map,” said Kert Kask, head of the museum map, according to whom the statistics of the museum map created by the Finns and the Dutch show that the museum map owners visit museums nearly four times more actively than before.

According to Culture Minister Piret Hartman, the museum map is an important initiative for the field. “Museums are the pillars of Estonian culture, the firm keepers of the foundation. The museum card helps to increase museum attendance, bring additional money to the field and reach our world-class museums to people who would not otherwise visit them. I hope that this innovative project will be an example for other fields as well,” said the Minister of Culture in his speech.

At today’s presentation, an entertaining quiz was held under the leadership of museum friend and host Marko Reikop, where well-known Estonians’ knowledge of museums was put to the test. Among others, TV journalist Keili Sükijainen, writer Olav Osolin, actor Kaisa Selde and historian Jaak Juske entered the competition. As a result of the even competition, the Selde-Osolini team won the quiz.

A total of 116 museums across Estonia joined the museum card. A large part of them are located in Harju County and Tallinn, as well as in the city of Tartu, where all the museums lined up behind the museum map. You can purchase a museum card at www.muuseumikaart.ee.

Museums joined to the museum map by county:

Tallinn and Harju County:

Arvo Pärt Center Beach People Museum Viimsi open-air museum Estonian Nature Museum Estonian Museum of Architecture Under and Tuglas Literary Center Museum Computer Museum Harju County Museum Amandus Adamson Studio Museum Estonian Museum of Contemporary Art Estonian Open-Air Museum Art building Lasnamäe Pavilion Museum of Occupations and Freedom Vabamu KGB prison cells Puppet Theater Museum Tallinn Museum of Knightly Orders Kai Art Center Estonian Health Museum Proto Discovery Factory Estonian War Museum – General Laidoner Museum The military equipment hangar of the Estonian War Museum Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design Kehra Museum Juhan Kuusi dokfoto center Tallinn City Life Museum Kiek in de Kök Fortification Museum Photo Museum Children’s Museum in Miami Kalamaja Museum House of Peter I Tallinn Russian Museum Seek Gallery Maarjamäe Castle Film Museum Maarjamäe stable building Great guild building Theater and Music Museum Airport Fat Margaret Tammsaare Museum Vilde Museum Mati Undi muuseum MOMU Motor Sports Museum Kumu Art Museum Kadriorg Art Museum Mikkel Museum Adamson-Eric Museum

Hiiumaa:

The Long House Kassar Exhibition House Rudolf Tobias House Museum Mihkl farm museum in Hiiumaa

Ida-Virumaa:

Iisaku Parish Museum Kohtla-Järve oil shale museum Narva Art Residency

Järva County:

AH Tammsaare Museum on Vargamäe Estonian Dairy Museum Ajakeskus Wittenstein Wittenstein Action Museum

Jõgeva County:

Palamuse O. Lutsu Parish School Museum Betti Alver Museum Kalevipoja Museum

Lääne-Virumaa:

Porkun Pae Museum Palmse manor Rakvere Castle Estonian Police Museum Sagritsa Museum Citizen’s Museum in Rakvere Rehbinder House – Exhibition House

Lääne County:

Coastal Sweden Museum Vorms farm museum Haapsalu Castle Haapsalu town hall Iloni’s Wonderland Railway and Communications Museum Ants Laikmaa Museum

Pärnu County:

Kihnu Museum CR Jakobson Farm Museum Tori’s horse farm Pärnu Museum Koidula Museum The Red Tower Pärnu Museum of New Art

Põlvamaa:

Karilats open-air museum Road Museum

Saaremaa:

Kuressaare fortress Mihkl farm museum in Saaremaa

Tartu County:

A Le Coq Beer Museum Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum Estonian Agricultural Museum Tartu Toy Museum Museum of Livonia Tartu City Museum Song Festival Museum Museum of KGB Cells Oskar Luts House Museum Museum of the 19th century citizen Permanent exhibitions of the Estonian National Museum Center of the Ice Age TYPA Center for Printing and Paper Arts Tartu Art Museum Tartu University Museum University of Tartu Art Museum Observatory of the University of Tartu Tartu University Nature Museum Tartu University Botanical Garden

Basin:

Valga Museum

Viljandi County:

Kondas center Viljandi Museum House museum of composer Mart Saare

Võrumaa: