Haapsalu Town Hall is one of the seven museums in Lääne County, where the all-Estonian museum card is valid. Arvo Tarmula

From today, every museum lover can purchase an annual museum card, which guarantees unlimited access to more than 100 museums and 500 exhibitions across Estonia.

Seven museums from Läänemaa have joined the museum map: in addition to the Rannaroots Museum and the Vorms Farm Museum, all five museums in Haapsalu and Läänemaa are grouped under Haapsalu Castle, Haapsalu Town Hall, Iloni Imedemaa, Railway and Communications Museum, Ants Laikmaa Museum

The first copy of the museum card was handed over to a great friend of the museum and the wife of the President of the Republic, Sirje Karis.

“Estonians are a culture-loving nation, and our museums do invaluable work. I believe that the museum card will significantly increase the number of visits to museums, and all museum lovers will find an exhibition they like and find interesting,” said Sirje Karis at the first presentation of the card at the Estonian Museum of Contemporary Art today.

The digital museum card is based on a QR code and an ID card and costs 59 euros. In order to save nature, there is no plastic card on the museum card – you have to show your digital ticket or, if you have forgotten it, your identity document at the museum cash desk. The purpose of the museum card is to combine the exhibitions and events of Estonian museums under one ticket, so that the visit is cheaper and more convenient.

“We have been working for today’s moment for the last three years and we are very happy, Estonians’ favorites so far as well as little-known but still worth discovering museums have joined the museum map,” said Kert Kask, head of the museum map, according to whom the statistics of the museum map created by the Finns and the Dutch show that the museum map owners visit museums nearly four times more actively than before.

According to Culture Minister Piret Hartman, the museum map is an important initiative for the field. “Museums are the pillars of Estonian culture, the firm keepers of the foundation. The museum card helps to increase museum attendance, bring additional money to the field and reach our world-class museums to people who would not otherwise visit them. I hope that this innovative project will be an example for other fields as well,” said the Minister of Culture in his speech.

At today’s presentation, an entertaining quiz was held under the leadership of museum friend and host Marko Reikop, where well-known Estonians’ knowledge of museums was put to the test. Among others, TV journalist Keili Sükijainen, writer Olav Osolin, actor Kaisa Selde and historian Jaak Juske entered the competition. As a result of the even competition, the Selde-Osolini team won the quiz.

A total of 116 museums across Estonia joined the museum card. A large part of them are located in Harju County and Tallinn, as well as in the city of Tartu, where all the museums lined up behind the museum map. You can purchase a museum card at www.muuseumikaart.ee.

Museums joined to the museum map by county:

Tallinn and Harju County:

  1. Arvo Pärt Center
  2. Beach People Museum
  3. Viimsi open-air museum
  4. Estonian Nature Museum
  5. Estonian Museum of Architecture
  6. Under and Tuglas Literary Center Museum
  7. Computer Museum
  8. Harju County Museum
  9. Amandus Adamson Studio Museum
  10. Estonian Museum of Contemporary Art
  11. Estonian Open-Air Museum
  12. Art building Lasnamäe Pavilion
  13. Museum of Occupations and Freedom Vabamu
  14. KGB prison cells
  15. Puppet Theater Museum
  16. Tallinn Museum of Knightly Orders
  17. Kai Art Center
  18. Estonian Health Museum
  19. Proto Discovery Factory
  20. Estonian War Museum – General Laidoner Museum
  21. The military equipment hangar of the Estonian War Museum
  22. Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design
  23. Kehra Museum
  24. Juhan Kuusi dokfoto center
  25. Tallinn City Life Museum
  26. Kiek in de Kök Fortification Museum
  27. Photo Museum
  28. Children’s Museum in Miami
  29. Kalamaja Museum
  30. House of Peter I
  31. Tallinn Russian Museum
  32. Seek Gallery
  33. Maarjamäe Castle
  34. Film Museum
  35. Maarjamäe stable building
  36. Great guild building
  37. Theater and Music Museum
  38. Airport
  39. Fat Margaret
  40. Tammsaare Museum
  41. Vilde Museum
  42. Mati Undi muuseum
  43. MOMU Motor Sports Museum
  44. Kumu Art Museum
  45. Kadriorg Art Museum
  46. Mikkel Museum
  47. Adamson-Eric Museum
Hiiumaa:

  1. The Long House
  2. Kassar Exhibition House
  3. Rudolf Tobias House Museum
  4. Mihkl farm museum in Hiiumaa

Ida-Virumaa:

  1. Iisaku Parish Museum
  2. Kohtla-Järve oil shale museum
  3. Narva Art Residency

Järva County:

  1. AH Tammsaare Museum on Vargamäe
  2. Estonian Dairy Museum
  3. Ajakeskus Wittenstein
  4. Wittenstein Action Museum

Jõgeva County:

  1. Palamuse O. Lutsu Parish School Museum
  2. Betti Alver Museum
  3. Kalevipoja Museum

Lääne-Virumaa:

  1. Porkun Pae Museum
  2. Palmse manor
  3. Rakvere Castle
  4. Estonian Police Museum
  5. Sagritsa Museum
  6. Citizen’s Museum in Rakvere
  7. Rehbinder House – Exhibition House

Lääne County:

  1. Coastal Sweden Museum
  2. Vorms farm museum
  3. Haapsalu Castle
  4. Haapsalu town hall
  5. Iloni’s Wonderland
  6. Railway and Communications Museum
  7. Ants Laikmaa Museum

Pärnu County:

  1. Kihnu Museum
  2. CR Jakobson Farm Museum
  3. Tori’s horse farm
  4. Pärnu Museum
  5. Koidula Museum
  6. The Red Tower
  7. Pärnu Museum of New Art

Põlvamaa:

  1. Karilats open-air museum
  2. Road Museum

Saaremaa:

  1. Kuressaare fortress
  2. Mihkl farm museum in Saaremaa

Tartu County:

  1. A Le Coq Beer Museum
  2. Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum
  3. Estonian Agricultural Museum
  4. Tartu Toy Museum
  5. Museum of Livonia
  6. Tartu City Museum
  7. Song Festival Museum
  8. Museum of KGB Cells
  9. Oskar Luts House Museum
  10. Museum of the 19th century citizen
  11. Permanent exhibitions of the Estonian National Museum
  12. Center of the Ice Age
  13. TYPA Center for Printing and Paper Arts
  14. Tartu Art Museum
  15. Tartu University Museum
  16. University of Tartu Art Museum
  17. Observatory of the University of Tartu
  18. Tartu University Nature Museum
  19. Tartu University Botanical Garden

Basin:

  1. Valga Museum

Viljandi County:

  1. Kondas center
  2. Viljandi Museum
  3. House museum of composer Mart Saare

Võrumaa:

  1. Fr. R. Kreutzwald Memorial Museum
  2. Some Peasant Museum
  3. Culture House of Old Võromaa
  4. Reeg’s house – Värska visitor center
  5. Värska farm museum
  6. Saatse Museum
  7. Obinitsa Museum
