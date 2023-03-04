Home News Seven members of “Los Trocheros” are captured, a group of the Farc in Meta
Seven members of "Los Trocheros" are captured, a group of the Farc in Meta

Seven members of "Los Trocheros" are captured, a group of the Farc in Meta

Seven members of “Los Trocheros” are captured, a group of the Farc in Meta

March 3, 2023 – 8:52 PM

Yerman España Gutiérrez, Edilson Aníbal Laiton, Mariana Echeverry Zapata, Jessica Yadira Gutiérrez Díaz, Cristian Restrepo Gallo, Marco Tulio Ruiz Soacha, Janer Gutiérrez Carvajalthe latter leader of the organization, were captured by court order in various municipalities of Meta, Tolima, Caquetá and Bogotá, in coordinated operations between the Prosecutor’s Office and the Gaula army and police.

The investigations allowed to establish that the captured were part of structures of the dissidents of the Farcand it would have been reorganized to cause anxiety and pressure through kidnappings, to obtain payments between 300 and one billion pesos, in the inhabitants of the municipalities of Granada, Vista Hermosa, Puerto Lleras, Fuente de Oro, San Juan de Arama (Meta ).

In the search proceedings, 15 5.56 caliber rifle vendors were found, 1,750 different cartridges, 1 ballistic plate, 2 Ak-47 type traumatic rifles, pixelated uniforms, quartermaster material, and a cell phone.

A Prosecutor charged them with the crimes of kidnapping for extortion, illegal use of communication networks, theft, conspiracy to commit a crime for the purpose of kidnapping, illegal possession of weapons, Charges that were not accepted, however, and given the strength of the probative material presented by the prosecuting entity, the judge in the case agreed to the request to send them to jail.

