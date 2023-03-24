The Colombian authorities announced the capture of seven members of the Sinaloa Cartel – one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Mexico – in an operation deployed both in the South American country, as well as in Greece and Guatemala.

The operation has been carried out through the cooperation of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Colombian National Police, the National Prosecutor’s Office and the US Anti-Drug Agency, detailed from the Ministry of Defense.

Those captured, for whom the US requests extradition, would be related to the production and sale of fentanyl, a highly addictive opiate that is behind a public health crisis on US soil.

The seven detainees are of Mexican nationality, as reported by El Espectador, and are charged in the US with the crimes of conspiracy to import substances that incorporate fentanyl, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The criminal organization “used digital applications such as the management of cryptocurrencies for money laundering, making transfers to electronic wallets and later withdrawing the money in cash to continue the chain of money laundering,” according to the researchers.

Colombia’s involvement in the fentanyl epidemic

In the US, around 47,000 people die annually from the abuse of synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, according to estimates by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US authorities have always linked the Sinaloa Cartel with the introduction of fentanyl into their territory. However, it has recently become known that Colombian criminal organizations could also participate in this trafficking.

Thus, after the extradition last year of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, known as alias Otoniel and head of the Clan del Golfo, the DEA slipped the possible relationship of that group with fentanyl trafficking.

Participation could be limited to the fact that the cocaine that left Colombia was later mixed in Mexico or other countries with the opiate, to transform it into a different and more addictive drug. with RT

