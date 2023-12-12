A Series of High-Ranking CCP Officials Die as China’s Epidemic Resurfaces

Amid an ongoing and still challenging COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is suffering a series of high-profile deaths within its leadership. On December 11th, former Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress Sang Guowei was cremated at Babaoshan Cemetery in Beijing, and the Seventh Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China was in attendance for the funeral.

Sang Guowei passed away in Beijing on December 7th at the age of 82, marking the third time in less than two months that seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee have attended a high-ranking memorial service at Babaoshan Cemetery.

The series of deaths began on November 2nd, when Chinese Communist Party Prime Minister Li Keqiang passed away from a “sudden heart attack” in Shanghai, triggering widespread doubts and speculation. This was followed by the death of Zhou Tienong, former Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress, and now Sang Guowei.

The deaths of these high-ranking officials come at a time when a resurgent epidemic is spreading throughout China, with numerous senior CCP officials succumbing to illness in a short span of time.

In addition to the deaths of Sang Guowei and Zhou Tienong, others who have recently passed away include Wu Yinsheng, a former executive deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee; Mei Zhaorong, the former ambassador of the Communist Party of China to Germany; and Yan Binghuo, former deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing Anzhen Hospital affiliated with Capital Medical University.

The outbreak of these deaths, paired with the resurgence of the virus and the overcrowding of hospitals, has reignited concerns regarding the severity of the epidemic in China.

With large conferences now mandating nucleic acid tests and health codes being reissued, and some cities like Beijing and Shanghai requiring key groups such as the elderly to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the severity of the situation becomes increasingly apparent.

Amid these circumstances, the founder of Falun Gong, Master Li Hongzhi, has alleged that the new coronavirus epidemic mainly targets the Communist Party and those who defend and work for the CCP, resulting in numerous fatalities.

As the CCP faces a series of high-level deaths and a resurgent epidemic, the severity of the situation in China continues to raise questions and concerns both domestically and internationally.

