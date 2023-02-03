At the request of a specialized prosecutor, a guarantee control judge in Cali imposed an insurance measure in a prison against seven men who were captured when they were apparently preparing to bury the body of another person.

The judge endorsed the imputation of charges against the seven insured as alleged co-perpetrators of the crimes of aggravated homicide, four of them for attempted homicide; manufacturing, trafficking and possession of restricted use firearms, for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces or explosives, and manufacturing, trafficking and carrying of firearms, accessories, parts and ammunition for personal use. None of the defendants agreed to charges.

Those investigated are: Silvio Santiago Montaño Roa, Juan Pablo Montaño Rosa, Brandon Stick del Castillo Sandoval, Darwin Andrés Moncada Raquejo, Julián Andrés Manzano Vásquez, Jhoan Andrés Angulo Arrechea and Aldair Enrique Becerra Reina.

The facts for which these people are prosecuted occurred on January 29, 2023 on a farm in the town of Santa Elena, rural area of ​​Cerrito, where the insured were surprised by agents of the Valle Police, who upon arriving at the site were attacked with firearms. One of the 4 uniformed officers who attended the case was injured.

According to the research, During the inspection of the farm, a grave was found that was being dug, where the body of a man was apparently going to be buried. who was found in the building’s bar and showed signs of torture and shots to the chest.

During the captures, the uniformed officers verified that 4 of the 7 detainees recorded judicial notes for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, domestic violence, personal injuries, damage to the property of others, qualified theft and drug trafficking.

Besides, 7 pistols, magazines, two shotguns, a holographic pistol sight and ammunition were seized. The investigations were able to establish that the farm where the events were recorded is linked to a process of forfeiture of ownership and in the custody of the Special Assets Society, SAE, since 2020.

It was known that the body of another person was found, which was exhumed by forensic experts from the CTI and transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine for identification. The seven men were incarcerated in a prison for aggravated homicide, attempted homicide and illegal possession of firearms or explosives.