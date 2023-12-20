Seven Months in Myanmar’s “Pig Killing Plate” Scam Park – The New York Times

A Chinese Office Worker’s Tale: Façade Of A Job Turns Into A Vicious Online Fraud

A lucrative job in a bustling metropolis was the promise Neo Lu received, but the reality that awaited him was far from that. Instead of a generous salary and the opportunity to live in Bangkok, Neo Lu was kidnapped and sold into a life of exploitation and fraud.

The recruitment agency had painted a picture of a bright future for the 28-year-old Chinese office worker, touting a job as a translator for an e-commerce company that would allow him to start fresh and save for his dream of moving to the West. Eager for this opportunity, Neo Lu bid farewell to his loved ones and set off for Thailand in June of last year.

Upon his arrival, however, the reality was starkly different from what he had envisioned. Instead of being in a bustling city office, he found himself in a remote labor camp-like compound surrounded by armed guards and high walls. Neo Lu soon realized that he had been lured into a scam orchestrated by human traffickers.

Trafficked to a place he was completely unfamiliar with, Neo Lu was essentially sold to a criminal gang, which forced him to participate in online scams. These scams, targeting lonely and gullible individuals around the world, were part of a larger criminal operation that perpetuated exploitation, violence, and fraud.

Under constant threat and surveillance, Neo Lu was coerced into working for the gang, managing millions of dollars in illegal income as an accountant for their fraudulent activities. It wasn’t until harrowing events unfolded that led to his eventual rescue by a well-connected businessman and local armed militias.

Having experienced the horrors of being trafficked and forced into a life of criminal activities, Neo Lu is determined to bring awareness to the plight of individuals who fall victim to similar scams. He has given interviews to the media, consulted on a film project, and plans to write a memoir to shine a light on the modern slavery perpetuated by Chinese criminal gangs.

This harrowing ordeal has drawn attention to the global issue of human trafficking-fueled frauds and the need for coordinated efforts to combat these criminal networks. As more individuals like Neo Lu’s share their stories and seek justice, it’s essential to raise awareness and take concrete actions to protect vulnerable individuals from falling prey to such exploitation and abuse.

