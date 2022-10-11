China News Service, Taiyuan, October 12 (Reporter Fan Lifang and Li Xinsuo) According to a report from the Taiyuan Epidemic Prevention and Control Office of Shanxi Province, from 12:00 on October 10th to 12:00 on the 11th, there were 7 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in the city. , were found in centralized isolation places.
Case 98
Female, living in Chiqiao Village, Jinyuan District, is a close contact of Case 96. On October 8, Chiqiao Village was adjusted to a medium-risk area. On October 10, Jinyuan District was quarantined for medical observation. The nucleic acid test result on that day was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.
Case 99
Female, living in Jade Mountain Village, Jinyuan District, is the niece of Case 63. On October 7, he was quarantined for medical observation in Jinyuan District. On October 10, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.
Case 100
Male, living in Chiqiao Village, Jinyuan District, the husband of Case 96. On October 8, Chiqiao Village was adjusted to a medium-risk area. On October 10, Jinyuan District was quarantined for medical observation. The nucleic acid test result on that day was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.
Case 101
Female, living in Chiqiao Village, Jinyuan District, is the mother-in-law of Case 96. On October 8, Chiqiao Village was adjusted to a medium-risk area. On October 10, Jinyuan District was quarantined for medical observation. The nucleic acid test result on that day was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.
Case 102
Male, living in Chiqiao Village, Jinyuan District, the son of Case 96. On October 8, Chiqiao Village was adjusted to a medium-risk area. On October 10, Jinyuan District was quarantined for medical observation. The nucleic acid test result on that day was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.
Case 103
Male, living in Beihexia Village, Jinyuan District, the grandson of Case 93. On October 7, he was quarantined for medical observation in Jinyuan District. On October 11, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.
Case 104
Male, living in Sunac Changfeng No. 1 Community in Wanbolin District, the son of Case 70. On October 7th, he was quarantined for medical observation in Wanbolin District. On October 11th, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.