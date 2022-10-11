Original title: 7 new asymptomatic infections in Taiyuan, Shanxi were found in centralized isolation places

China News Service, Taiyuan, October 12 (Reporter Fan Lifang and Li Xinsuo) According to a report from the Taiyuan Epidemic Prevention and Control Office of Shanxi Province, from 12:00 on October 10th to 12:00 on the 11th, there were 7 new cases of local asymptomatic infections in the city. , were found in centralized isolation places.

Case 98

Female, living in Chiqiao Village, Jinyuan District, is a close contact of Case 96. On October 8, Chiqiao Village was adjusted to a medium-risk area. On October 10, Jinyuan District was quarantined for medical observation. The nucleic acid test result on that day was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Case 99

Female, living in Jade Mountain Village, Jinyuan District, is the niece of Case 63. On October 7, he was quarantined for medical observation in Jinyuan District. On October 10, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Case 100

Male, living in Chiqiao Village, Jinyuan District, the husband of Case 96. On October 8, Chiqiao Village was adjusted to a medium-risk area. On October 10, Jinyuan District was quarantined for medical observation. The nucleic acid test result on that day was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Case 101

Female, living in Chiqiao Village, Jinyuan District, is the mother-in-law of Case 96. On October 8, Chiqiao Village was adjusted to a medium-risk area. On October 10, Jinyuan District was quarantined for medical observation. The nucleic acid test result on that day was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Case 102

Male, living in Chiqiao Village, Jinyuan District, the son of Case 96. On October 8, Chiqiao Village was adjusted to a medium-risk area. On October 10, Jinyuan District was quarantined for medical observation. The nucleic acid test result on that day was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Case 103

Male, living in Beihexia Village, Jinyuan District, the grandson of Case 93. On October 7, he was quarantined for medical observation in Jinyuan District. On October 11, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Case 104

Male, living in Sunac Changfeng No. 1 Community in Wanbolin District, the son of Case 70. On October 7th, he was quarantined for medical observation in Wanbolin District. On October 11th, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People's Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

