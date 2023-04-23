Home » Seven people trapped by explosion of a coal mine in Colombia – EntornoInteligente
Seven people are trapped in a coal mine in the municipality of Cucubunáin the center of Colombiaafter an explosion in two tunnels connected to each other, authorities reported this Thursday.

Álvaro Farfán, captain of the fire brigade of the department of cundinamarcawhere the explosion occurred, said in a video sent to reporters that a total of eleven miners had been affected.

“At the moment, four miners have been rescued alive, who were assessed and sent to the different assistance centers and we continue in the search and rescue process for the remaining seven miners.”

The accident took place around 01:00 local time (06:00 GMT) in the municipality of Cucubunáabout 90 kilometers north of Bogotá and the causes are still under investigation.

Videos broadcast on social networks show a column of smoke coming out of a hole in the middle of the night, while some people in civilian clothes approach stealthily, lighting with flashlights.

According to the Governor of cundinamarcaNicolás García, the explosion affected the El Roble and El Manto mines, which were interconnected.

It has not yet been reported whether the operators had the permits to legally mine the coal.

frequent tragedies

Mining tragedies are frequent in Colombia, especially in the illegal exploitations of Cundinamarca and other departments in the center and northeast of the country.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Velez, indicated in Twitter that rescue agencies are in the area and “actions continue to locate” the trapped people.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy recorded 1,262 such accidents from 2011 to May 2022, leaving an average of 103 deaths per year.

The accumulation of gases is the most common reason for mining accidents in the country, the leading coal producer in Latin America.

In mid-March, an explosion in the municipality of Sutatausa, also in Cundinamarca, left 21 dead in one of the worst tragedies of this type in recent years in Colombia.

Cucunubá and the nearby municipalities have an important mining tradition. Its inhabitants opt for this activity, which offers better salaries than the Colombian minimum wage of just over 200 dollars.

Social organizations constantly denounce the poor working conditions of workers in mines of national and multinational companies.

At least 130,000 people work in legal mining in Colombia, according to figures from the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Oil and minerals are Colombia’s main export products.

ORIGINAL LINK: Colombia: seven people trapped by a coal mine explosion (elnacional.com)

