Seven Salvadorans who died during a fire in Ciudad Juárez arrive in the country

The Mexican Secretary of Security reported that the bodies of seven Salvadorans who died during the fire in a detention center in Ciudad Juárez will arrive in the country this Saturday after being transferred to this country by land.

The seven Salvadorans are part of a group of 40 people who died during the incident – which occurred on March 27 – including 18 Guatemalans, seven Salvadorans, seven Venezuelans, six Hondurans and one Colombian.

Regarding migrants from Guatemala, the Security office indicated that 11 bodies have been identified and their air transfer is scheduled for next weekas agreed with the government of that country.

