seven tourists fell into Magdalena

The Neiva Metropolitan Police came to the rescue of 7 people who had fallen into the Magdalena River after the boat in which they were being transported broke in two.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon during a tour in a “Chalupa” type boat when, due to a breakdown, the base boards gave way and caused the tourists to fall into the river.

Faced with calls for help, police personnel in the Caracolí park sector acted quickly to rescue people in danger. One by one, they were rescued safely and without major complications.

The police units requested the presence of ambulances and other relief agencies to support the rescue efforts. The tourists, originally from the capital of the country, were transferred to care centers where they receive first aid medical attention without major complications for their health.

The boat tour in Neiva is a very common activity and the people in charge of carrying it out must request a permit that also specifies the state of the boat.

Authorities have indicated that they will continue with the control checks in order to prevent similar situations from continuing.

