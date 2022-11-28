There is only one culprit for the court in the trial for the colossal Blutec crash and for the failure to relaunch the Termini Imerese polo: it is the entrepreneur Roberto Ginatta, 75, who yesterday was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Instead, his son Matteo Orlando (assisted by the lawyer Luigi Chiappero) and the historic secretary Giovanna Desiderato were acquitted by the judge Paolo Gallo, for “not having committed the crime” and because “the crime does not exist”.