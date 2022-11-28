Home News Seven years to the entrepreneur Ginatta for the Blutec crash: “The only culprit, pay 60 million”
News

Seven years to the entrepreneur Ginatta for the Blutec crash: “The only culprit, pay 60 million”

by admin
Seven years to the entrepreneur Ginatta for the Blutec crash: “The only culprit, pay 60 million”

There is only one culprit for the court in the trial for the colossal Blutec crash and for the failure to relaunch the Termini Imerese polo: it is the entrepreneur Roberto Ginatta, 75, who yesterday was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Instead, his son Matteo Orlando (assisted by the lawyer Luigi Chiappero) and the historic secretary Giovanna Desiderato were acquitted by the judge Paolo Gallo, for “not having committed the crime” and because “the crime does not exist”.

See also  Closely related to work hand in hand with destiny to promote health-"World Health Qigong Day" main venue event held_General Administration of Sports

You may also like

Lucco Castello elected in Cuorgnè at the head...

Amnesty, Mayor Lo Russo: “The Brothers of Italy...

China anti-coronavirus protests: Blank paper becomes symbol of...

Flames and smoke in the tunnel after a...

Child who died of meningitis in Belluno, Christian...

Meloni: those who produce should not be disturbed....

Veronelli’s guide to Italian wines 2023 presented at...

Calderoli on Ischia: “With autonomy, stop passing the...

Landslide in Ischia, the ultras want to leave...

Clash on the provincial road in San Daniele,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy