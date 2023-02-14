After starting his first chemotherapy, just a couple of days ago, journalist Diego Guauque from the program Seventh Day of Caracol Televisionrevealed to his followers how his body has reacted to this procedure that seeks to combat an abdominal sarcoma that was discovered at the beginning of January.

In a video posted on February 13, 2023, the journalist told the progress you have made since you underwent chemotherapy.

“Today is my fourth day after chemotherapy. At first they made me nauseous, a kind of large but manageable hangover. However, the next day I had a symptom that I did not expect and that is that it started to hurt where it hurt at the beginning, that is, it is as if I had returned a month and a half ago when all this nightmare started.Diego said.

He also pointed out that the pain has been controlling with pills prescribed by doctors: “The sarcoma, I am very clear where I have it because it throbs strongly. I’m managing it with some pills, especially to be able to sleep, to calm me down”.

Finally, he assured that this process has not been easy. “It makes me sad, my life changed from one moment to the next, but hey, these are tests that must be carried out with great care. If the sarcoma is like this suddenly it’s because the chemo is attacking him. Nobody said it was going to be easy and here I am to fight”.