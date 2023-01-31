The journalist of the “Séptimo Día” program of Caracol television, Diego Guauque, who through his social networks said that he has an abdominal tumor, reappeared to say that he will have to undergo another surgery to overcome this difficulty in his health.

“Well, now I am preparing for another surgery again, this surgery will be a catheter, they are going to put a catheter more or less here (while pointing to the area of ​​his chest)“Said the journalist, also commenting that in the area where the new operation will be performed, the doctors will be able to introduce the chemotherapy fluids.

“This is the last effort, I am exhausted from so many operations. I had never had this in my life, this is the last effort, God willing I leave the clinic and start chemotherapy”, he stated.

Just a few days ago, the “Day by Day” program on the same television channel interviewed him and in this space he reported that he is eating better, that he is exercising and that his mentality in this situation is positive. “I want to get out of here and start the chemotherapy processes from my home and start to recover a lot”.

It is worth mentioning that Diego was able to discover that he had a sarcoma in his abdomen because severe pain forced him to go to the doctor.