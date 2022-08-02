Home News Seventh Rottaro, tragic accident on the Ivrea-Santhià riser: three dead
Seventh Rottaro, tragic accident on the Ivrea-Santhià riser: three dead

The fatal accident on the riser

A Toyota Yaris and a Fiat Panda collide

SEVENTH ROUTE. The third body was also recovered, among the brambles of the moat next to the highway. This is the tragic outcome of the devastating accident that took place this evening, around 7 pm, at km 12 of the Santhià-Ivrea link road near the municipality of Settimo Rottaro. The collision between a Fiat Panda and a Toyota Yaris on the lane leading to Ivrea. The impact between the two vehicles practically destroyed them, throwing the Fiat into the ditch on the side of the motorway. Help was useless for the occupants of the cars.

The patrols of the traffic police from the subsection of Settimo Torinese, the firefighters of Ivrea, the 118 personnel and the technicians of Ativa, who are still at work, arrived on the spot.

