Seventy-five polling stations will work in Santa Marta

These voting sites are distributed in the three towns of Santa Marta including the rural area so that all citizens can freely exercise their right to vote.

Santa Marta Mayor Virna Johnsonand the special registrars of the District Civil Status issued the Resolution 015 of 2023 determining a total of 75 polling stations in the city for the next territorial elections which will take place on October 29.

These polling places are distributed in the three towns of Santa Marta including the rural area so that all citizens can freely exercise their right to vote in the elections of authorities such as governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors or members of local administrative boards.

Based on Article 5 of Law 1227 of 2008in this Resolution indicated that the criteria for the designation of the polling places are: adequate access for voters, adequate sanitation conditions, installation of indoor covers, availability of tables and seats required for voting juries, availability of tables and seats for electoral witnesses, veedores and authorities in general who participate in election day, access to telephone connections, access to telephone and/or modem communication, and access to parking spaces for voters.

It should be mentioned that since the district administration is providing all the guarantees for safe and peaceful electionsFor this reason, the Electoral Monitoring Committees are being carried out with the participation of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the MOE, the National Police, the National Army, Air-e, Atesa, National Registry, District Attorneyrepresentatives of political parties and members of the District cabinet.

