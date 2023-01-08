[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 07, 2023]Recently, it was reported that Xing Libin, the former chairman of Shanxi Liansheng Energy Group, died in Shanghai on January 6 due to a superimposed infection of an underlying disease. He was only 55 years old.

On January 6, Luliang’s self-media account “Wei Luliang” and other Weibo accounts on Weibo posted news that the former richest man in Shanxi and former chairman of Shanxi Liansheng Energy Group, Xing Libin, died at around 1:30 am on January 6. Died in Shanghai at the age of 55.

According to relevant sources, Xing Libin passed away due to liver cirrhosis turning into liver cancer, and complications from the superimposed epidemic.​​​​

There has been no news of Xing Libin since he was taken away by the police in 2014 until news of his death came out.

Xing Libin was born in Liulin County, Shanxi Province. He graduated from Shanxi University with a law degree in 1990. In the 1990s, he mined coal mines in Liulin, devoted himself to improving mining technology, and successfully earned his first pot of gold. Later, at a “cabbage price” of 80 million yuan, he obtained all the shares of Xingwu Coal Mine in Liulin County, the largest local state-owned enterprise with reserves of 1.5 billion tons, and became the richest man in Liulin.

The Shanxi Liansheng Energy Company established by Xing Libin had a capital of 60 billion yuan at its peak. He once served as the honorary vice chairman of Liulin County Political Consultative Conference and a representative of the Shanxi Provincial People’s Congress.

When it comes to Xing Libin, what is most known to the outside world is the incident of Xing’s high-profile marriage of a daughter with a huge sum of 70 million yuan.

On March 18, 2012, Xing Libin held a super luxurious wedding for his daughter in Sanya. He specially booked several five-star hotels and rented 3 planes to serve the guests.

In addition to their relatives and friends, the guests at the banquet gathered many celebrities in the entertainment industry at that time, including Xiao Yaxuan, Feng Gong, Han Hong, Song Zuying, Yan Weiwen and other live performances, and the host was the popular CCTV anchor Zhu Jun and Zhou Tao. Therefore, the wedding was ridiculed as “the lineup is comparable to the CCTV Spring Festival Gala”.

It is said that Xing Libin spent 70 million yuan for the wedding, including the 6 Ferrari dowry he prepared for his daughter. This luxurious wedding has been trending for many days. Words such as “coal boss”, “flaunting wealth” and “upstart” have become synonymous with describing him.

But in the following year, Xing Libin’s Liansheng Group Company reported financial problems. All the scenes created before were nothing but bluff. According to the employees of the company, wage arrears started in July 2011. After investigation, Liansheng Enterprises had liabilities of 32 billion yuan at that time, and the balance of trust loans was 7.363 billion yuan.

On March 12, 2014, Xing Libin, who was about to fly to Hong Kong to handle official business, was taken away by the police. At this time, it was only two years since Xing Libin got married.

After Xing Libin was imprisoned, there was no further news. However, almost all of the 6 wholly-owned subsidiaries, 2 holding companies and 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries under the name of Liansheng have been reorganized and acquired in recent years. Because of insolvency, Xing Jianbin still bears a huge debt of tens of billions.

During the tsunami of the epidemic in China, many corporate executives died.

On December 25, Shanghai Kehua Bioengineering Co., Ltd., a listed in vitro diagnostic company, issued an obituary on the company’s official website. Disease, died in Shanghai on December 25, 2022, at the age of 66.

Li Ming, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Metallurgical Industry of the Communist Party of China, deputy secretary of the party group, and former chairman of Baosteel Group, passed away at Shanghai East China Hospital at 12:28 on December 26, 2022 due to illness and treatment.​

Lu Guoji, chairman of Minsheng Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd., died in Chongqing at 14:06 on December 31, 2022 due to illness and treatment.

Camel Group announced after the market on January 2 that it received a notification from the family of Liu Guoben, the founder, controlling shareholder, actual controller, and director, that Liu Guoben passed away due to illness on November 30, 2022.

On the evening of November 29, Jin Longyu announced that Zheng Yonghan, chairman and general manager of the company, passed away due to a sudden illness and was only 40 years old.

