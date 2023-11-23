Several Christmas markets in MV open before Sunday of the Dead | > – News

As of: November 22nd, 2023 9:31 p.m

As a “winter market”, some Christmas markets open their doors before the Sunday of the Dead. The reason for this is the short Advent season, the retailers argue. Criticism comes from the churches.

The first Christmas market in Western Pomerania has already opened in Stralsund, followed by the one in Grimmen on Thursday. Because the date is before Dead Sunday, both are called “Winter Market” until then. Because of the short Advent season this year, retailers and showmen want to compensate for possible losses in sales by opening earlier. Criticism comes from the churches, among others. It is said that the time between Remembrance Day and the Sunday of the Dead should be used for reflection.

Criticism of opening before the Sunday of the Dead

The Sunday of the Dead and the silent commemoration are very important, according to a spokesman for the Pomeranian Evangelical Church District. The fact that the Christmas season is now being brought forward glosses over this serious issue and also deprives Advent of its special time. The city of Stralsund argues that retailers effectively only had three weekends for Christmas shopping this year. Therefore, every day counts, and for Grimmen, for example, this is the only way to get traders into the city. The early date increases competitiveness with the large Christmas markets in the country. However, both cities emphasize that they will not get in the way of reflection on the Sunday of the Dead. Grimmen’s winter market therefore ends on Saturday, and in Stralsund the winter market is closed on Dead Sunday.

Sequoia trees at Christmas markets in Rostock and Neubrandenburg

Meanwhile, the final construction work is underway at the country’s large Christmas markets this week. At the largest Christmas market in the north, in the Hanseatic city of Rostock, the main attractions, such as the Ferris wheel and the large Christmas pyramid on the Neuer Markt, have already been set up. Around 180 market participants from almost all federal states as well as Poland, Finland, India and the Netherlands are represented on the approximately three kilometer long shopping mile in Rostock city center this year, as Großmarkt Rostock GmbH announced on Wednesday. The approximately 15 meter high sequoia tree, a cypress plant that is supposed to decorate the market as a Christmas tree, has also been standing in front of the Kröpeliner Tor since last week. On the occasion of the 775th anniversary of the city of Neubrandenburg, a sequoia tree was also erected at the Weberglockenmarkt.

Heavy goods transport and road closures

With a height of around 15 meters and a trunk diameter of around one meter and a crown with a circumference of ten meters, it is at least on a par with the sequoia tree at the Rostock Christmas market, says organizer Barbara Schimberg. In any case, the Neubrandenburg tree is older than the one in Rostock: it came as a seedling from California in 1989 and has since thrived on a property on the Lindenberg. From there he was transferred to the city center on Tuesday evening by heavy goods transport. Some streets and many parking spaces were temporarily closed for this purpose. The sequoia tree now stands in Neubrandenburger Turmstrasse and decorates the Weberglockenmarkt, which officially begins on November 28th and ends on December 21st.

Further information

Whether in the state capital Schwerin, in the barn or in the castle: the offer between the Baltic Sea and the lake district is diverse. more

1 Min

For the first time, a sequoia tree was erected at the Weberglockenmarkt in Neubrandenburg. 1 min

From the coast to the Harz: Christmas markets are now opening again in many places in northern Germany. A selection. more

2 Min

For the first time, no fir trees will be erected in the city center. The 15 meter high cypress comes from a private donor. 2 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania | November 22, 2023 | 14:00 clock

Share this: Facebook

X

