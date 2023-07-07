Several criminals captured for thefts in Huila

Three people were held by the authorities for being involved in different criminal acts.

In Pitalito, in the midst of a timely reaction from the quadrant patrol in the San Rafael neighborhood, the National Police managed to capture a 26-year-old man known as ‘Gregori’. This individual had intimidated a couple of citizens using a knife in a robbery, managing to steal $140,000 from them. ‘Gregori’ was presented before the local URI 38th Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft.

Also in Pitalito, the voices for help from a woman alerted the Cobras motorized reaction group while they were patrolling the Cálamo neighborhood. Upon arriving at the scene, the Cobras managed to capture alias ‘Tafur’, 18 years old, who was allegedly trying to commit a robbery and had assaulted the woman. The victim and the community pointed to ‘Tafur’ as the aggressor, and in the capture procedure the knife used in the attempted robbery was seized. The woman was injured in the left hand during the struggle.

In the municipality of La Plata, in surveillance and control work, the National Police apprehended a 17-year-old adolescent in the diocesan capital of Huila in the sector of Carrera 7 with Carrera 21, in front of the Coca Cola facilities. The young man was cutting several meters of telephone cable with a machete-type knife, which affected the public service in the area. The adolescent was made available to the competent authorities for the crime of aggravated robbery.

The authorities will continue to implement security strategies to protect citizens and ensure peace in the region.

