Several dead in gun attack at birthday party

Police are investigating the crime scene in Dadeville. Photo: Getty Images via AFP/MEGAN VARNER





Several teenagers have been killed in a gun attack in the United States. They had a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.

At least four people have been killed in a gunshot at a birthday party in Alabama. Numerous others were injured, the local police said on Sunday. Authorities gave no information on the victims’ ages or the background to the incident, which took place around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in the town of Dadeville.

Local media, citing investigators, reported that the shots were fired before midnight in a dance studio in the 3,000-inhabitant town of Dadeville. A teenager celebrated her 16th birthday there, wrote the Montgomery Advertiser newspaper. Her brother, a high school student, was among the fatalities.

Many injuries to report

Alabama law enforcement said it was working with Dadeville police and the FBI to investigate. Even several hours after the incident, the police gave no further information on who or those responsible for the crime or the motives.

“There are currently four confirmed fatalities and several injured,” said a spokesman for the authorities. Media reports spoke of numerous injuries who had been taken to hospitals in the region. The Lake Martin Community Hospital initially admitted 15 mostly juvenile injured people. The condition of five injured was described as life-threatening.

Joe Biden is angry

President Biden lamented the fact that children in the US could no longer go to a party without fear. “Guns are the number one killer of children in America, and the numbers are going up – not down,” he said. “This is outrageous and unacceptable.”







Alabama Gov. Republican Kay Ivey tweeted her condolences to the families of the Dadeville victims. Violent crime may have “no place” in Alabama.

Biden has long advocated tightening gun laws in the United States, but all of his attempts have so far failed due to resistance from opposition Republicans.

Gun laws are stirring temper in America

Gun law is a highly controversial issue in the United States. In the country, which has a constitutional right to own guns, there are an estimated 393 million publicly owned firearms. That means 120 firearms for every 100 residents.

The incident in Dadeville was not the only deadly gun attack in the United States over the weekend: according to media reports, two people were killed and at least four others injured by gunfire in a park in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday evening. Four people were killed in a gun attack at a bank in Louisville last Monday.

According to the non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive, there have been 163 attacks of this type in the United States since the beginning of the year alone, with at least four people injured or killed by the attacker.