(Original title: Multiple demolition workers armed with weapons clashed with villagers in Fufeng County, Shaanxi, causing 6 injuries and the police are investigating)

On February 7, several demolition workers in Xiaoliu Village, Chengguan Street, Fufeng County, Baoji City, Shaanxi Province clashed with local villagers with weapons. Mr. Li, a villager involved, said that when compensation for the demolition had not been negotiated, a group of people came to demolish their pig farm around 8:00 a.m. and beat up their family members, injuring six people. , 4 of whom were hospitalized. On February 10, the local police said they had received a report and intervened. The Internet Information Office of the Fufeng County Party Committee replied to the general news that the matter is still under investigation and processing.

video screenshot

On February 9, a video of multiple physical conflicts appeared on the Internet. In the video, many people chased and beat several men with long sticks in their hands, and some men were punched and kicked soon after they fell to the ground. Zhanlan News reporter contacted Mr. Li, a villager involved. He said that the people who were beaten in the video were his family members, and the group of people who beat them were the people who came to demolish the house.

In April 2022, the village committee of Xiaoliu Village approached Mr. Li’s father and said that they would demolish their pig farm and use it to build a factory for a car company. Mr. Li said that the amount of compensation given was 249,000 yuan. They thought the compensation was too low, and they had not reached an agreement after communicating more than ten times. , the compensation money is not enough to cover the pig farm.” After the two parties failed to communicate again on November 22 last year, there has been no communication since then. At around 8:00 a.m. on February 7, 5 or 6 men suddenly broke into their pig farm. Mr. Li’s mother asked them what they were going to do. They dragged his mother out of the house and demolished the pig farm. Mr. Li’s mother hurriedly called Mr. Li’s father. A total of 10 people including Mr. Li, his father and other family members rushed to the scene to stop him and asked the other party to issue the demolition procedures, but they did not receive a response.

Mr. Li’s family members were beaten with blood all over their faces (provided by Mr. Li)

According to Mr. Li’s description, the other party came that day with 2 excavators, 2 forklifts, the village committee, the demolition office, and some unknown persons. During their obstruction process, he and his family members were repeatedly beaten by many people holding long sticks and steel pipes, resulting in injuries to 6 people including Mr. Li and his family members. Four of them were sent to Fufeng County People’s Hospital, and the remaining two One had a broken nose and one had swollen hands and feet. At 8:25 in the morning, Mr. Li called the police. As for the identity of the person who beat them, Mr. Li’s family is still unclear, and they believe that “it was invited by the government.”

Mr. Li’s pig farm was built in 2008 and covers an area of ​​about 600 square meters. Mr. Li said that the procedures for his pig farm are complete, and his father was once rated as a model household for planting and breeding in 2012 by the town government because of its good operating efficiency. At present, the pig farm has been forcibly demolished, and even the construction waste has been removed.

Mr. Li’s father was once rated as a planting and breeding demonstration household (provided by Mr. Li)

On the afternoon of February 10, in response to the conflict at the scene and Mr. Li’s narration, Zhanlan News reporters contacted Fufeng County Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County Demolition Office, Fufeng County Public Security Bureau and other departments for verification. The staff of the Chengguan Sub-district Office of Fufeng County only repeatedly emphasized that the town government was not clear about this matter, and asked the reporter to ask the demolition office of Fufeng County. The staff of the demolition office of Fufeng County confirmed that the beating incident did happen, “but we have to consider it from which angle”, and said that the video circulating on the Internet is not true, and reporters need to contact the county party committee’s propaganda department if they want to interview. After the reporter contacted the Propaganda Department of the Fufeng County Party Committee, a person who answered the phone said that it was only from an outside unit to handle affairs.

Regarding this matter, the East Street Police Station of the Fufeng County Public Security Bureau, which Xiaoliu Village belongs to, stated that it is in the investigation stage and cannot disclose the details of the case. The Internet Information Office of the Fufeng County Party Committee also replied to the reporter that the matter is still under investigation and processing.

