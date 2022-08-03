Several groups in Taiwan protest against Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Last night, a number of social groups in Taiwan held protests, condemning the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Headquarters reporter Luo Wei: Behind me is the Taipei Songshan Airport. Since the evening, some social groups have gathered here to protest. They accuse Pelosi of unprovoked provocations and sharply escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait, which the people of Taiwan do not welcome.

Local residents: Pelosi go back! We don’t need you, we need peace.

Headquarters reporter Gao Bo: In addition to Songshan Airport, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei to express their anger at Pelosi’s visit. They told reporters that the “Taiwan independence” forces and US politicians colluded to provoke mainland China was very disturbing. Everyone just wants to live in peace and peace of mind, and does not want turmoil, let alone “Taiwan independence” elements to disrupt the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Qi Jialin, Chairman of the United Alliance Party: We are on the island, and you can see that there are so many people at the scene. Everyone came here automatically, spontaneously, and by themselves. We call on the Taiwan authorities to stick to the stance of cross-strait peace and the “1992 Consensus”.

Chen Zhihao, spokesman of the Chinese Unification Promotion Party: Pelosi came to Taiwan this time, but no place agreed, including our Taiwan region. We will also go with Pelosi to protest and let her know that she is not welcome in Taiwan.

(Reporter Meng Bin Luo Wei Zhang Xuesong Gao Bo)

